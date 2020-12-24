100 Years Ago
From December 1920
Sheriff’s ‘War on Tramps’ underway
Deputy sheriffs and constables in all parts of the county have been instructed by Sheriff James Goode to detain every suspicious tramp appearing in their part of the county and to notify the office in Denton where they are to be brought here for jail. This is the starting of Sheriff Goode’s drive against tramps and undesirables in this county in an effort to prevent crime here.
He believes that it if a strenuous war is made here against itinerant unemployed that the county will be saved many cases similar to last week when a number of stores were burglarized.
Santa Letters
Dear Santa Claus, I am a boy 7 years old and would be glad if you would bring me a kite that will fly, a little watch, some fore crackers and sparklers, and anything else you think I might need. P.S. We live at Navo, in the black mud, but hope you can get here O.K.
Leo Adams, Navo
Dear Old Santa Claus, I am a very nice little girl. I am 6 years old and am not going to ask much because you will have so many little children to visit. My chimney will be cleaned out good so that you will not get hung and can visit everyone else. I want a baby doll with sleepy eyes, a little table and some tin dishes, and also some fruit, nuts and candy, and a little doll stove and firecrackers, and please do not forget grandma and my mother and also my dear little brother.
Jo Wrotan, 510 N Locust Street
Dear Santa Claus, I want you to bring me a little black-board, a doll and fruit, nuts and candy. That will be all, so goodbye.
Mertie Hamilton, 407 Bois d-Arc Street
Dear Santa Claus, please bring me a big airship, a pair of boots, a bill book with a “greenback” inside, and some skyrockets and other fireworks. Don’t forget my teacher, Miss Mizell.
John McCrary, Denton
Dear Santa Claus, we are 34 little children from the third and fourth grades of Miss Peters room at R. E. Lee school. We are going to have a Christmas program. Would it be too much to ask you make an early trip and come to our school on Dec. 17th? We are to have a Christmas tree and we are giving gifts to each other and you would not have to give us gifts that day. Just give out the presents and make us much happier. We are anxiously awaiting an answer. We are devotedly your little friends.
The Third and the Fourth Grades at Lee School
75 Years Ago
From December 1945
Col. Storrie visits, calls for unified command
Seventeen years of service with the Army Air Forces during both war and peace have convinced Col. Carl R. Storrie, one of Denton’s most popular war heroes, that a unified command over the armed services is the only way to avoid future disarray among the various service units.
Commenting on the merger question now before Congress, Col. Storrie, here visiting with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. P. C. Storrie, 1428 N. Locust St., asserted, “Competition is all right, but jealousy between the different branches of the services in war or peace can only lead to national suicide.”
There should be one person at the head of the services, he said, and the heads of the Navy, Army and Air Force should work under him as advisors on their particular phase of defense.
After service in Europe, Col. Storrie was assigned to Guam as commander of a B-29 group Feb. 17 of this year. Tokyo Rose announced his arrival before he landed.
Anxious to repay her hospitality, Col. Storrie took his first crack at the Japanese Empire on March 10 when he led his group over Tokyo and has paid five other personal visits — leaving calling cards of bombs. In July he christened his personal B-29, The City of Denton.
Having already sent 6,000 of the men under his command back to the states, Col. Storrie will soon depart San Antonio, where The City of Denton is now, for a return to Guam.
Denton USO formally closes
The Denton USO, after successfully entertaining thousands of servicemen since Jan. 1, 1943, formally closed today [Dec. 20] although its doors will remain open until Dec. 31, when they will be officially locked.
At last night’s ceremonies, which symbolized the termination of USO activities by the local club, Col. William Leitch, Eighth Service Command chief of staff, praised USO contribution to the war effort, pointing out the improved morale of soldiers thanks to the USO.
The ceremonies were hosted by the local USO operating committee, Otis Fowler, chairman.
Music was furnished by Floyd Graham’s Aces of Collegeland band, a girls chorus from Denton High School and an instrumental trio from Texas State College for Women.
50 Years Ago
From December 1970
Flower Mound New Town plans revealed
Construction on Flower Mound’s New Town project is anticipated to get under way in 1971, with a planned opening day for May 1, 1972.
Developers Edward S. Marcus and Raymond D. Nasher added details of the development at a mid-day press conference, noting that the project will initiate more than $1 billion in construction activities at Flower Mound, about 12 miles south of Denton.
Nasher said that Flower Mound, just four miles northwest of the new regional airport site, represents the ideal setting for a major new town designed to provide jobs, housing, shopping and recreation for more than 100,000 people.
Sen. John Tower revealed this week that Flower Mound New Town has been approved as a Title IV New Community Project by George Romney, secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The project expects to provide over 400 acres for schools that includes two high schools, almost 700 acres for offices and an industrial park, two golf courses in the eastern part and a third in the western part, four village centers, a town center, a network of greenbelts, and pathways and riding trails.
The ultimate development is expected to be completed in the 1980s.
25 Years Ago
From December 1995
Historic TWU male graduates today
Today, Sam Childers makes history as he becomes the first man to graduate with an undergraduate degree in liberal arts from Texas Woman’s University.
“I think it’s kind of neat to be a footnote in TWU’s history,” said Mr. Childers, 30, as he flashed a warm smile. “I hope I can proudly represent TWU out there in the world. I’m sure going to brag on the university. I think it’s a great place.”
For nearly three years Mr. Childers worked as an admissions clerk at TWU while attending the University of North Texas. He had come to love the nurturing environment at TWU and longed to earn his degree from the school.
In December 1994, the TWU board of regents voted to make the university co-ed, provoking a series of protests and the eventual filing of a lawsuit that is still pending.
Opponents fear that if the policy change is not overturned, the university’s mission will eventually shift from empowering women to appeasing the needs of men.
On the other hand, Childers believes the change is for the better. He believes that men who attend TWU will come away from the experience feeling more empathy for women and women’s issues.
“I think it’s the most nurturing educational environment I’ve ever been in,” he said. “Men can use a bit of nurturing, too.”
Santa Letters
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want 49ers jacket, CD Player, money and a flip phone. I want the flip phone the most because it’s cool and I can call my friend. And I can go to the mall and call my mom without going to a pay phone. And then I could stay longer.
Patricia Marshall
Dear Santa: My name is Wade Riney. I have been a pretty good boy this year. Please bring me a game called Gator Golf, and batman stuff, more blocks to build with and a castle with warriors, and new puzzles. Please bring some more cards. Thank you Santa. See you really soon. Tell the elfs hello.
Wade Riney
Dear Santa, Christmas is a time of love, to care, to kiss, and to hug, and to open presents. If you can, please give the poor people a present. I would really appreciate. If you could I would like a bubble gum shop.
Love, Anna Solo
Dear Santa, how are you doing? I’m doing all right. You are very nice giving children presents. Do you like the milk and cookies we give you? You give us presents and we give you milk and cookies. We’re even.
From, Curtis Moore