100 Years Ago
From August 1922
Roundabout Town
“In my vivid recollection, the present heat wave was far exceeded in 1910, along in August,” said Walker King. “In Fort Worth, the temperature stood at 104 to 106 every day for three weeks, and all activity except the most urgent was at a standstill. Some days it went as high as 108, 109 and 110.”
75 Years Ago
From August 1947
Roundabout Town
We were reminded of W.J. (Pete) Simmons, North Locust Street, at a picnic we went to the other night. Before we left Denton, Pete presented us with some of his Locust Street-grown Bermuda onion, some of which we brought along. We had ‘em sliced for the picnic and all eaters when they tested the Denton-grown onions turned up their noses at other onions. Jimmy Baldwin, no doubt, can attest for the deliciousness of Pete’s onions, as well as the other garden-sass grown in the garden. One hears that Jimmy, one-time professional tomato grower, stopped his efforts at that sport after getting permission to raid Simmons’ garden at will.
50 Years Ago
From August 1972
Wheels assemble Saturday
In an attempt to introduce several hundred bicycle riders to each other, the League of Denton Cyclists has planned its biggest ride Saturday.
“What I’m trying to do is to get as many people out as possible and have one big, massive ride at an extremely leisurely pace,” said Ken Royal, a league member and longtime bike rider.
The bike ride Saturday is co-sponsored by the league and the City Parks and Recreation Department.
“I think it’s a worthwhile program,” Bob Swafford, superintendent of recreation, said. He’d like to see other joint programs come out of this first program.
And, getting into the spirit of things, Denton Mayor Bill Neu planned to proclaim Saturday Bicycle Day in Denton.
Beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center, the ride with 300 participants at least, if Royal’s expectations are fulfilled, will follow up to five city parks.
Riders may join the group at any point or leave at any time. The route followed will include, in order, Fred Moore, Nette Shultz, Evers, McKenna and, time allowing, Denia parks.
Royal said the ride would definitely end at noon at the Civic Center.
Swafford said he’d like the department and league to form a permanent alliance so the league activities could be listed in parks and recreation brochures and get wider publicity.
“There’s a tremendous number of bicycles now,” he said. Bicycle races and rides as well as a safety instruction program could come in the future if the ride receives support.
“Eventually we’ll have to provide a trail or designate streets so drivers will know to be on the lookout for (cyclists),” Swafford said.
25 Years Ago
From August 1997
Getting grounded: Teens find purpose in refurbishing project
Teens from a local church never expected to actually like the service project that absorbed an entire Saturday this month … they did, though.
The small cemetery — full of anonymous crosses commemorating the unnamed sharecroppers beneath them — was an expanse of cockleburs, chiggers and weeds before a group of Denton Christians took action. The fourth ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denton decided to clean up the aging Harrington Cemetery, the final resting place of freed slaves and sharecroppers who settled in Denton. The Harrington Cemetery encompasses the Cassady, Clark and Champion cemeteries.
Latter-day Saints nationwide, from more than 10,000 congregations, have responded to a directive from their prophet, Gordon B. Hinckley, to participate in community enhancement projects this month. Each unit plans to serve at least 150 hours in observance of the July 24, 1847, entrance of Mormon pioneers into Great Salt Lake Valley. The Mormons were driven from Illinois because of their religious beliefs, and their trek wound up in Utah.
The July 19 cleanup brought about 75 members of the ward — which is a congregation — to the cemetery. The grounds were so overgrown with weeds, the cemetery was not visible from Lloyds Road, which adjoins the site. The cleanup was very much a church and family undertaking.
“I think ours was the first family there, because my Dad set the alarm really early,” said Georgia Denney, a 16-year-old Denton High School student who assisted in the cleanup. Ms. Denney helped clear the site, and also took rubbings of the headstones. The rubbings were helpful in reading older stones, where the lettering has been marred by the passage of time and the elements. The stones could be read after the crayon rubbings were made, she said, and were then used in surveying the plots.
“We went to the Cassady corner, and when we stood up and looked, we were surprised at how much work we had done.” Ms. Denney said. “A lot of the stones had been fixed before with glue but had crumbled again. Some of the letters were hard to read.”
Leah Dartt, a 15-year-old Ryan High School student, also helped clear the cemetery and make rubbings of the stones. The rubbings and surveys will be added to the congregation’s records of the cemetery.
“It was neat. I had never done anything like that before,” Ms. Dartt said. “It was a new experience.”
The cemeteries were moved to their current location by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1953. It is presumed they were moved when the corps was preparing to flood Lake Lewisville.
The cemeteries tell a story of black Texans at the turn of the century. Church officials believe Jacob Cassady once owned more than 100 acres. He and his wife, Malinda Cassady, are buried in the cemetery with their seven children. Blocks of unmarked graves riddle the cemetery, and the congregation is interested in discovering the identities of their occupants. During the cleanup, the ward found Jacob Cassady’s tombstone was broken off at the base and lying on the ground, still attesting to the 100 years Mr. Cassady lived.
The cleanup drew the teens’ interest to the people at rest below.
“While we were doing the rubbings, I kept wondering what the people would have looked like, you know? I wondered who they were,” Ms. Dartt said.
Both teens said the project was a tranquil one.
“It wasn’t a cemetery that you would think about in a scary movie. It was really peaceful,” Ms. Denney said. “I never had any interest in genealogy, but they say when the bug bites you, you get interested. Well, that’s true. I think it’s going to be our cemetery now. I think we’ll be going back if we have an empty Wednesday night. I know I’ll go back myself. I don’t think I could stop myself.”
Ms. Dartt and Ms. Denney said the project was a perfect choice for the ward. Genealogy is important to the Mormon church because the faith allows members to trace their ancestry and accept baptism for all family members who were not members of the church. The cemetery project is especially relevant because the deceased interred there were themselves pioneers.