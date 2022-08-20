100 Years Ago

From August 1922

Grass fire burns: Jason Starr uses a hoe from his house to try and keep the fire from spreading to his house, which is about 30 feet behind him. The fire started about 4 p.m. Firefighters, along with Mr. Starr, worked for hours Tuesday evening to put out the fire. Mayhill-Cooper Creek, Highland Village and Denton firefighters helped out with the blaze. Many acres were burned. The fire was in a field along Farm-to-Market 2181, west of Interstate 35E. (From the Aug. 6, 1997, Denton Record-Chronicle.)
Ready to ride: Denton Mayor Bill Neu gets ready for the bike ride planned Saturday by the League of Denton Cyclists and the City Parks and Recreation Department. Neu will proclaim Saturday as Bicycle Day in the city. (From the Aug. 2, 1972, Record-Chronicle.)
Georgia Denney, left, 16, and Leah Dartt, 15, make crayon rubbings of gravestones at Harrington Cemetery. (From the Aug. 1, 1997, edition.)
Picking for breakfast: C.R. Brosch picks wild blackberries along Hobson Lane in Denton. Mr. Brosch takes the berries to make jelly. (From the Aug. 2, 1997, edition.)
The city of Denton’s Fry Street police community office was opened last year to give officers a more physical presence in the area. The office is one of many cooperative efforts between the city and university police departments to keep students and residents safe. (From the Aug. 3, 1997, edition.)

