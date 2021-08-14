100 Years Ago
From August 1921
District court civil papers being arranged
District Clerk R.I. West is having the arrangement of the papers in disposed civil cases in the Sixteenth District Court changed from alphabetical to numerical filing. A number of the papers have been scattered and these are all being collected in one “shuck” and put in proper order. It is expected to require one man’s time for about thirty days. An alphabetical index to the new filing system has already been prepared.
75 Years Ago
From August 1946
Water shortage critical; third of city is without
Denton faced its most critical water shortage in history today with the pump on the market square well, largest water producer in the city system, completely out of order since Wednesday afternoon and no assurance of its early repair.
Mayor J.L. Yarbrough estimated this morning that “at least a third of the people in Denton are completely without water for any purpose and nowhere in town is the supply normal.”
Yarbrough said at noon today he still had hopes of getting the pump repaired tonight or tomorrow but had received no definite assurance that this was possible.
DeWitt Myers of the J.L. Myers & Sons Drilling Company, who was employed by the city to put the well back in operation, said the well had not been cleared of the old pump at noon today, but he expected to have it cleaned out sometime this afternoon. He said new pumping equipment to replace the old parts had been located and was on the way to Denton by automobile and airplane.
Myers said some of the equipment had been located in Dallas and Ft. Worth and was being trucked to Denton, but he did not know exactly what could be done until the well was entirely cleaned out.
“If everything goes all right, we should have the well back in operation by sometime tomorrow,” Myers estimated. “We worked all night last night and will stay on the job until the well gets back in operation,” he said.
The pump broke down about 5:30 yesterday afternoon and city workmen worked feverishly at the job of restoring the service all night. A new crew was put on the job this morning, but the mayor said early this morning, “there is a question about whether the pump can be fixed at all or not.”
“Every effort is being made to locate parts for the worn-out pump and if they can be found anywhere they will be flown to Denton by air and the well put back into operation as soon as possible,” the mayor stated. In the meantime, Yarbrough pronounced the situation “very critical” and called an emergency meeting of the city commission for 10 o’clock this morning to consider an emergency ordinance forbidding the use of city water for any “non-essential” purposes.
The mayor made an appeal to the police department to patrol every section of the city asking citizens to refrain from using water for any purpose other than bare essentials until the emergency is over. Several cleaning plants, garages and service stations, and other non-essential water users were asked to close down until regular service could be restored. Construction on North Texas State College buildings was stopped because of the shortage but the mayor said the Moore Business Forms plant had not reached the point of extensive water usage yet and therefore was permitted to continue with its regular building schedule.
Yarbrough said any such uses of water as watering lawns and flower gardens, washing automobiles, filling swimming pools and other non-essential uses are out of the question during the emergency.
25 Years Ago
From August 1996
Homebrew: The secret’s in the sauce
The foamy liquid gushed out of the opening and shot into the air like a geyser. When the explosion subsided, there was nothing left.
You just never know what will happen when you open a bottle of homemade beer. One witness said this particular beer must have blasted 10 feet into the air. By the time it was done, there wasn’t any beer left in the bottle to drink.
“Chill beers tend to come out of the bottle with little encouragement,” said Carlos Kelley, a homebrewer from Fort Worth. “That’s because the chill makes a lot of gas.”
Anyone who has ever eaten Tex-Mex can attest to that. But chill in beer?
That’s just one of the magical ingredients the public will discover at this weekend’s Fourth Annual North Texas State Fair Homebrew Competition.
The competition, which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Fair Hall on the North Texas State Fairground, is open to both brewers and non-brewers.
For the home brewers, the North Texas State Fair Homebrew Competition means a smaller group of competitors and a chance to rekindle friendships.
“This is more of a friendly neighborhood competition,” said Kelley, who has been brewing his own beer for almost a decade. “Most of the people competing live within about 100 miles.”
Organizers expect slightly more than 100 entries in the 25-plus categories for this weekend’s event. That may pale in comparison to the state competition, which will attract almost 700 entries.
In reality, the only thing pale about this competition is one of the ale categories. In addition to pale ales, other categories the homebrewers will enter include brown ales, stouts, bocks, lagers of all varieties, herb and spice beers, smoked beers, cider and sake.
Judging begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and picks up for the second round at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The best-of-show judging, in which awards are given for the top beer made with malt extract, the best beer made from natural grains, and the best overall beer, begins at 4 p.m. The awards ceremony is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday.