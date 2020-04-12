100 Years Ago
From April 1920
William Butler Yeats
to lecture at CIA
William Butler Yeats, distinguished Irish poet, playwright and essayist is to lecture at the College of Industrial Arts on April 19.
Mr. Yeats has become internationally famous through his establishment of the National Theater Society, which opened the Abbey Theater in Dublin. Here he portrayed true Irish life and ideals, but gave a new interpretation of staging, acting and plot.
The theater was at first misunderstood and was the cause of several riots, but its value and influence are now generally acknowledged.
Pro baseball team to play Normal team
Final announcement was received here Friday morning that the Fort Worth Panthers of the Texas League will play the Normal College team next Wednesday afternoon.
The Panthers would come here Wednesday morning and hold their morning workout at the Normal College Park. The management has suggested that the players will coach the locals in how to play their positions, thus making the game a great benefit for the Normal nine.
It was learned yesterday afternoon that the locals missed a game with the Chicago White Sox this week. The team was laid over in Dallas one day without a game and Manager Kid Gleason made the statement that if he could have secured a game in Denton that he would have come here for $100. This would have been a great attraction and the Normal College Park would have had an opportunity to have the biggest crowd in its history.
The Normal nine are predicted to schedule a game with Decatur Baptist College next week.
Lunacy cases double since World War
Twice the number of lunacy cases were tried in the county last year as were tried for any year before the war. There were twenty-six cases in 1919 and this year promises to continue the same proportion with six cases occurring since January.
A peculiar situation prevailed during the war years. In 1918, the last year of the war, there were 12 cases of unsound mind, only half as many as in the first year after the war. In 1914, the first year of the war in Europe, there were 12 cases; in 1915, 15 cases; in 1916, 8 cases; and in 1917, only 7 cases.
75 Years Ago
From April 1945
FDR dead; businesses close for local service
A dazed and questioning world watched Harry S. Truman pick up the banners of war and peace that slipped yesterday afternoon from the lifeless fingers of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Stunned by the shock of its leader’s passing, a mourning nation gave solid backing to the gray-haired man who became president of the United States at 7:09 p.m. last night.
Mr. Roosevelt died at Warm Springs, Georgia, just two hours and 34 minutes earlier.
The new president, who did not even want to run for vice president, announced that he would try to carry on as he believes President Roosevelt would have done.
He swiftly asked the Roosevelt Cabinet to stay on. He gave assurance that the United Nations conference would open as scheduled in San Francisco on April 25. He issued a statement that the war would be prosecuted to the utmost on all fronts.
The new president also called for a day of national mourning for tomorrow, April 14. Denton businesses will close at 1 o’clock tomorrow; grocery stores and drugstores will close during the hour of the local memorial service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Practically all local churches will be open during the day for prayer and music, or other simple ceremonies.
Record-Chronicle changes hands
With today’s issue ownership of the Denton Record-Chronicle passes into different hands. Established as a daily in 1903, the Record-Chronicle has been under control of the Edwards family since before the turn of the century when Will Edwards consolidated the Chronicle and Record in 1899.
Riley Cross, president and publisher of the Marshall News-Messenger at Marshall, Texas, for the past nine years, has purchased the stock of each individual on the Record-Chronicle Co., Inc. in a series of transactions which took place Tuesday afternoon.
The new publisher has been in the newspaper business in Texas since boyhood, when he started as a carrier boy for the Brownwood Daily Bulletin.
In coming to Denton, the new owner said he plans to immediately launch a program that calls for a more thorough and aggressive development of local news and improved delivery service for subscribers and as soon as the war is over and the time for such expansion is feasible plans will be developed for the erection of a new newspaper building in Denton and the plant and machinery and equipment will be completely modernized or replaced.
Youths warned against using ‘PW’ as prank
Persons who mark their clothing with the prisoner of war identification “PW” are exposing themselves to danger and hampering the work of the Army in apprehending escaped war prisoners.
In a communication from Camp Howze, near Gainesville, wide publicity was urged to warn high school students and others that painting “PW” on their clothing as a prank may cause military personnel to mistake them for escaped prisoners of war and shoot them if they do not halt when ordered to do so.
NOTE: Camp Howze housed over 3,000 German prisoners of war during World War II.
50 Years Ago
From April 1970
I-35 West opened
The mood was one of cordiality and optimism Wednesday for the dedication and opening of I-35W between Denton and Fort Worth.
Three busloads of dignitaries and Chamber of Commerce officials from Fort Worth and Denton joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new $4.6 million I-35E and I-35W interchange.
Garret Morris, state highway commissioner, and J.C. Dingwall, state highway engineer, were in attendance. Morris called the I-35W completion a “vital link” in the Texas Highway system.
“Texas has the best-balanced highway system in the nation,” he told the crowd. He defended continued expenditure of funds on farm-to-market roads and state highways in rural areas. “You’ve got to have highways that get you from place to place, not just freeways in cities.”
25 Years Ago
From April 1995
Bill and Judith Moyers recall meeting at UNT
Bill Moyers’ marriage is one of the more unusual products of the University of North Texas journalism department, a program that has churned out its share of famous alumni in its 50-year history.
“I had spotted her in the placement test,” says Mr. Moyers. “I sat behind her, and I was intrigued.” Just by coincidence or providence, we wound up in the same honors English class.”
Judith Davidson Moyers’ reaction was lukewarm at first but quickly changed.
In 1954, the couple left for Austin, where they received their degrees from the University of Texas. Mr. Moyers has served as deputy director of the Peace Corps and as President Lyndon B. Johnson’s press secretary, and now is a commentator on The NBC Nightly News.
Mrs. Moyers, meanwhile, has served as a U.S. Commissioner to UNESCO and a member of the White House Commission on Children. She currently is the president of Public Affairs Television Inc.
“We’ve had a long and rich experience both personally and politically,” Mr. Moyers said. “We’ve gone from Washington to New York, from journalism to government and television. I think that wide array of interest developed right here on this campus.”
Ground broken for NASCAR speedway
With a recording of the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” played at full blast, North Carolina businessman Bruton Smith on Tuesday officially broke ground on his NASCAR speedway in southern Denton County.
More than 1,000 racing fans crowded the site, a 1,000-acre tract of county land owned by Alliance Airport, to cheer the developer on.
At the lectern, Mr. Smith marveled at the crowd, saying it was indicative of the track’s future success.
“I’ve been to several groundbreakings, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “This is awesome.”
Among the throngs of racing T-shirts, residents of the nearby Country Lane Estates mobile home community wanted to know what would happen to them and their homes. Speedway officials did not address their concerns during the ceremony.