Great Depression made Denton County, other Texas communities ripe for bloodthirsty bandits

Two of Denton’s four banks failed in 1928. Denton’s First National Bank closed after father and son H.F. and L.H. Schweer were found guilty of embezzlement. Denton’s oldest bank, Exchange National, closed after a rumor sparked a run on a bank, forcing a band that was otherwise solvent to liquidate.
Times were tough, but no one could have known how terrible things would become.
The 1929 stock market crash plunged America into the biggest economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world. Denton County residents’ mantra became “use it up, wear it out, make do or do without.”
In Denton, the Depression was magnified by the drought-stricken southern plains Dust Bowl, where dust storms killed crops, livestock and people. John Steinbeck was a journalist commissioned to write about farm workers impacted by drought, economic hardship and bank foreclosures. He subsequently wrote The Grapes of Wrath about a family forced from their Oklahoma home. Although Eleanor Roosevelt applauded the book, it was banned in many communities, reportedly for rough language, but probably because it uncovered harsh labor practices.
Herbert Hoover was the first Republican elected by Texans in 1928 by a narrow 3.7% margin, but Texans eventually vilified him. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Texans called armadillos “Hoover hogs,” homeless encampments “Hoovervilles” and pants pockets turned inside-out “Hoover Flaps.”
Texans turned their frustration on the police, who, according to the Texas State Historical Association, were often connected to the Ku Klux Klan. Many people hated banks because the banks took homes from people who could no longer pay their mortgages.
Hatred toward police and banks created opportunity for Depression-era criminals, many of whom struggled financially, to rob Denton County banks. Criminals helped by family, friends or complete strangers brazenly robbed banks after cutting off communication by severing phone or telegraph lines.
In October 1929, Dallas Morning News articles reported Eddie Bentz, a known associate of George “Machine Gun” Kelly, robbed the Ponder Bank in broad daylight. Bentz was arrested. For some unknown reason, he was released on a $15,000 bond. After Bentz failed to attend his hearing, authorities found him in New York.
Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were romanticized as bank robbers in a 1971 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway showing the pair robbing the Ponder Bank; they didn’t. The real Bonnie and Clyde robbed local restaurants and businesses and a handful of banks in five states, never getting more than $1,500. Bonnie and Clyde’s biggest crime was the ruthless murder of nine police officers and five bystanders.
Newspapers sensationalized Bonnie and Clyde as Robin Hood figures, an image that appealed to Depression-era locals who believed they had been hurt by banks and law enforcement. Bonnie and Clyde’s love affair and 21-month crime spree was recorded by newspapers across the country.
Clyde was born near Telico, Texas, in 1909; Bonnie was born a year later near Rowena, Texas. The Barrow farm was a Dust Bowl failure. Both families struggled financially, and they moved to Dallas. Clyde met and fell in love with Bonnie, a beautiful 19-year-old waitress. After they met, Clyde did time for automobile theft in Texas’ Eastham Prison Farm, which Texas Monthly called the worst of the worst prisons. Those close to Clyde believed his time in Eastham changed him negatively.
An April 1934 Dallas Morning News story reported the Lewisville Bank was robbed by Ray Hamilton, who Bonnie and Clyde had just helped escape from Eastham. Two hours later, Bonnie and Clyde shot and killed two state highway patrolmen, likely because they were waiting for Hamilton, who had already been arrested.
On May 23, 1934, Texas Ranger Frank Hamer led a six-man posse that caught up with Bonnie and Clyde outside Sailes, Louisiana. They killed Bonnie and Clyde in a 167-bullet ambush. Bonnie and Clyde’s autopsy pictures fascinated Americans. Their stolen Ford V-8 death car made the rounds to county fairs for years; it’s currently on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was an Oklahoma Dust Bowl farmer who turned to crime. During Floyd's bank robbing spree in Oklahoma, insurance costs for Oklahoma banks rose significantly. Floyd was generally liked by locals, who called him a Robin Hood because they believed he freed farmers from debt by destroying mortgage papers during bank robberies. That myth hasn’t been proven.
Despite their despicable behavior, criminals during the height of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl appealed to people’s beliefs about bank instability and law enforcement corruption.
In a 1932 landslide, 76% of Texans voted for Franklin Delano Roosevelt as the 32nd president. Two of FDR’s programs, the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration, gave jobs to World War I veterans, taught farmers better farming methods, gave jobs to Denton County residents and provided free labor for much-needed Denton projects.
The CCC, WPA and two growing universities helped Denton recover from the Great Depression.