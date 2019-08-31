100 Years Ago
From September 1919
First Labor Day parade draws crowd
Denton’s first Labor Day parade, an event which will probably mark the day here in the future, was given Monday morning, beginning shortly after 10 o’clock and was witnessed by a large crowd that filled the west and south sides of the court square. Representatives of skilled and unskilled labor marched in the parade almost 200 strong, headed by the city band.
Practically all of the business houses closed for the parade under an agreement signed last week. Most remained closed until 1 p.m. after closing at 10 o’clock in the morning. Union laborers took the day as a full holiday, and the post office was closed all day with the exception of one hour in the morning. No rural deliveries were made.
Ad: BUY YOUR COAL NOW. The United States government is urging everyone to buy their coal early as there will be a big shortage. DON’T WAIT UNTIL WINTER TIME. Buy it now and you will not be disappointed. We can get it now but may not if we wait too long. Phone your order to 114. Freight Transfer Co.
Three convicts overpower deputy and make escape
Making successful use of a dummy as a ruse to allow one of their number to hide outside the cell, three convicts — John McSpadden, Will Mills and J.R. Mason — here from the penitentiary at Huntsville on charges in the 16th District Court — overpowered jailer R.T. Yerby about 5:30 Wednesday afternoon and made good their escape from the jail. In 10 minutes after they left the jail, they stole a Ford roadster in front of the home of F.R. Orr on Pearl Street and went west. Between Krum and Ponder, they held up a salesman as he hunted in a field and relieved him of his shotgun and considerable ammunition.
Mills and Mason are charged with forgery here. Sheriff Goode has known Mills since he was a youth, having first arrested him for stealing a bale of cotton east of Denton and selling it in Pilot Point.
McSpadden was charged here with theft of an automobile and was serving a seven-year sentence from Tarrant County on a similar charge.
The escapees have not been caught and should be considered dangerous, according to circulars giving their descriptions.
75 Years Ago
From September 1944
Cotton pickers urgently needed
Many more calls for cotton pickers are being received at the county agent’s office, according to Lee Toothaker, farm labor recruiter, who said that many more cotton pickers are needed to assist farmers with the harvesting of the crop. Many people of color are being employed as pickers, but many more additional workers are needed, he said. School boys, women and children can find ready employment by notifying the county agent’s office of their desire to work, Toothaker said.
There is no fixed rate of pay for such labor, but the rate generally in this area is fairly stable.
First list of county POWs released
The first list of 24 Denton County prisoners of war has been compiled by Mrs. Beth McCullar, Red Cross executive secretary here, from information received from national headquarters of the Red Cross, which received it from the War Department.
Prisoners of war from Denton in Germany are 1st Lt. Craig S. Powel, Pfc. J.Z. Hard, Pfc. James Reuben Baker, Lt. Wm. T. Kamenitsy and Lt. Virgil E. Carneal, Jr.; Sanger, Sgt. James C. Ready; Lewisville, 1st Lt. Thos. R. McGalliard; Roanoke, Pvt. Olin L. Ragsdale; and Frisco, Pvt. H.J. Venable.
Prisoners of war from Denton in the Japanese theater of operations are Pfc. Hillman Albert Davis, Pvt. Clifton L. Frazier, Corp. Curren A. Hartley, 1st Lt. Glenn Rice and Pvt. Charles R. Coker; Lewisville, Sgt. J.B. Francis, Sgt. Howard L. Hall, 1st Lt. Robt. W. Hampton, Pvt. Raymond L. Seagraves Jr., Pfc. James D. Ragland and Sgt. Henry Brown; Roanoke, Pvt. Joseph A. Burgess; Aubrey, Pvt. J. M. Lillard; and Sanger, 2nd Lt. Paul E. Solomon and Pvt. Horace G. Teel.
Official cards with which to write to these war prisoners, postage-free, may be obtained at the Red Cross office in the city hall annex.
50 Years Ago
From September 1969
Lewisville police chief resigns after pop festival
Lewisville Chief of Police Ralph Adams has resigned amid controversy over the Texas International Pop Festival, effective Sept. 8.
Mayor Sam Houston said Adams' resignation had been accepted. Adams, who served as chief security officer for the festival as well as Lewisville police chief, has received much criticism for the way he handled drug usage and nudity associated with the festival.
In a television interview, Adams said he did not deny drug use at the festival, adding that he could not risk making arrests in the festival area because it might have led to riots and destruction.
Regarding the nude swimming at the lake, Adams said, “I took the lesser of two evils and put the hippies in a part of the park that was secluded.” He added, “I cannot emphasize enough that it [was] not the festival fans ... causing the trouble, but the straight people coming to look at the oddballs and nude swimmers.”
The only injury at the camping area came when a sightseer accidentally ran over a camper. The camper was reported in fair condition today, with only minor cuts and several bruises.
NTSU hires first full-time Negro teacher
Four Negro educators, including the first full-time Negro faculty member, have joined North Texas State University for the 1969-70 academic year.
Dr. Wayman T. Dever, who will teach in the School of Education, is the first full-time Negro faculty member.
James T. Lark will assume part-time duties at NTSU while teaching two courses at Bishop College in Dallas and will become a full-time member of the music faculty at the beginning of the spring semester.
Harve D. King, formerly orientation counselor at the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, has been named to the new position of assistant dean of students, and Vic Williams, a former NTSU captain, was recently announced as the graduate assistant football coach.
NTSU President John J. Kamerick calls the appointments “a reasonably normal development of our faculty and staff.”
25 Years Ago
From September 1994
Fire on Square destroys three buildings
Fire Chief John Lee Cook Jr.’s worst nightmare awoke him early today, as fire consumed three buildings on the courthouse Square.
The Lawyers Building at 101 N. Elm St., Glen’s Pawn Shop next door to the north and the vacant T&L Shoes building next door to Glen’s were destroyed by a raging fire that first was reported at 2:16 a.m.
At 10 a.m., firefighters were still battling a blaze inside T&L Shoes.
Four firefighters suffered from heat and smoke exhaustion during the ordeal and were taken to Denton hospitals for treatment.
“Sprinklers would have solved this problem,” Chief Cook said, as he sat in an engine watching the flames as they shot high into the air. None of the buildings had sprinkler systems.
At the height of the fire, eight engines, two ladder trucks, three medical units, one rehabilitation unit and 75 firefighters were on the scene.
Lawyers began appearing shortly after the call came in, standing on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, shaking their heads at the thought of all their paperwork gone up in smoke.
Jerry Cobb observed that “all our files are in there, our cases, our clients’ records. It’s going to be a hell of a mess.”
Pawn shop owner Glen McBride recalled recent issues fought out in City Council. Some downtown businessmen said that they didn’t feel safe because Chief Cook closed Central Fire Station last year, and the nearest engine now responds from 22 blocks away.
Chief Cook, sitting in the driver’s seat of a big Peterbilt engine, shrugged.
“I don’t think anything would have been different if we had responded from Central,” he said. “We thought it was under control, and it got away from us.”