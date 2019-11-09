100 Years Ago
From November 1919
Denton out of coal and wood
There is no wood or coal for sale in Denton, local fuel dealers said Friday. Dealers have had coal ordered for weeks, but the shipments probably were confiscated by the railroads after the coal strike began.
One wood dealer said he had numerous calls for fuel during the present cold spell and his supply soon was exhausted completely. He has a supply located in the county but cannot get it hauled on account of the muddy roads.
The coal strike will also very likely have serious effects upon the turkey market since wholesale buyers fear they will not be able to get coal to operate the cold storage plants and also fear the railroads may not be able to operate sufficient trains to take care of their shipments.
Ad: Fall Plowing has begun, and you will soon be in need of sharp plows. We sharpen your disks with the Cold Roll Method. We do all kinds of welding and also build bodies for wagons, etc. Ted Lewis, Denton’s Leading Blacksmith and Body Builder.
Roanoke gin blast kills three
Two men killed instantly, a third dead from injuries and five men injured was the toll claimed in an explosion of the steam boiler at the Farmers Gin in Roanoke last night. The building caught fire from the explosion and burned to the ground.
Killed instantly were Sam Seagraves and Clint Merritt. Charley Cleveland died this morning at a Fort Worth sanitarium.
Jack Medlin, gin owner, said he left the gin only a few minutes before the explosion and had checked the boiler before leaving. He said the pressure and water level at that time were proper.
The force of the explosion was felt distinctly in Denton at about 9 o’clock and considerable excitement ensued. Practically every house in the city was shaken. Many rushed from their homes and quite a few came to the business district to make inquiry as to the cause; many believed it to be an earthquake. Within a short time came word from Argyle about the boiler explosion at Roanoke.
75 Years Ago
From November 1944
Christmas gifts listed for Army hospitals
In order that Denton people may help provide hospitalized servicemen with Christmas gifts, the Denton American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary have issued a list of gifts that local people could donate to the project.
Included are all kinds of books, mysteries, classics, Bibles, comics, dictionaries, humor, maps, but no war stories. Also, games such as chess sets, playing cards, checker boards, cribbage, along with writing pads, stationary, airmail stamps, pencils, pencil sharpeners and address books. All types of toilet articles and smoking material were requested in addition to personal things to wear such as sleeveless sweaters, Tee shirts, nice handkerchiefs, good quality socks and bedroom slippers.
The same type things were requested for women in the service with the addition of bobby pins, hair pins, hair nets, clothes pins, skirt hangers, khaki zippers, elastic by the yard, safety pins, sewing equipment, scarfs, chamois gloves, bandanas, bed socks, nice handkerchiefs and bedroom slippers.
Ad: Today and Tomorrow — Six-Gun Rhythm! Yellow Rose of Texas, with Roy Rogers and “Trigger” at the Dreamland Theatre
Tuberculosis testing of children underway
Joining a nation-wide campaign to give the average people an awareness of tuberculosis, Denton County doctors and nurses have volunteered their services this week in administering tuberculosis tests to approximately 1,000 students in the Denton schools.
Tuesday, Dr. Corrine Jones, physician at TSCW, assisted by Miss Jimmie Friar, gave the test to 150 TSCW Demonstration School students and Dr. Eva Strahan gave the test to 200 students at the Sam Houston School. Wednesday Dr. Strahan administered the test to 500 T.C. Demonstration School students, assisted by Miss Harwell of the college hospital, and Miss Lillian Estes, superintendent at the Denton Hospital, tested 150 negro children. Mothers of children in each school assisted doctors and nurses.
Plans now underway by the Denton County Tuberculosis Association are to give the tests to all children in the junior and senior high schools in Denton and then go to surrounding towns in the county to give tests at an early date.
In connection with the tests, teachers in each grade of school are teaching a unit on tuberculosis — its prevention and cure. The county association has already distributed pamphlets to school children on the subject.
50 Years Ago
From November 1969
Chapter of NTSU history held for ’Fessor
In a history of North Texas State University, a chapter must be reserved for the ’Fessor.
Floyd (’Fessor) Graham has played a leading role in the North Texas story since joining the faculty in 1927, and his shows were a tradition dating from that first year of association with the school.
Graham and the Aces of Collegeland, the group he organized, became almost synonymous with the name of North Texas in the years the group toured the country.
Graham says he chose the Aces as “the official band of North Texas State and it was their job to play all the school’s engagements.” For playing those engagements, members were paid $3 per appearance.
The ’Fessor has also been called by another name — “starmaker.” He is so labeled for his role in encouraging Pat Boone and other North Texans who have gained show business prominence, among them Nancy Gates, Ann Sheridan, Joan Blondell and Vaughn Monroe’s Moonmaids.
Although he gave up the Aces and some of his work several years ago, the ’Fessor maintains contact with the students through the class he teaches. “Enthusiasm” is the key word in his philosophy of education.
“The success of the stage shows, and the Aces, was due to the enthusiasm of those kids,” he says. “The same kind of enthusiasm can be promoted among kids in their school work.”
The teacher-musician believes the primary interest of an educator should be showing students that learning can be enjoyable.
25 Years Ago
From November 1994
“Vision for Denton — The 21st Century” unveiled
Imagine returning to Denton 25 years from now and barely being able to recognize the place.
Landscaped areas mark the entrances to the city from all directions. Beautiful sculptures dot the streets, and Denton’s universities are linked with the downtown area by a series of greenbelts.
West of the city, a state-of-the-art business park houses major corporations, linked by a monorail, complete with a massive conference center and hotel. East of downtown, the streets are dotted with art galleries, jazz clubs and crafts shops.
That’s the dream that leaders of the “Vision for Denton — The 21st Century” project are pursuing during the second phase of the two-year project.
The 23 members of the project’s cabinet developed a list of initiatives with short-term and long-term goals they want the city to pursue as it moves into the next century.
“I see a lot of visual improvements to the city, a much more distinctive and attractive city.” Mayor Pro Tem Euline Brock said of what Denton might look like in 25 years.
Councilman Jack Miller, also a member of the Vision cabinet, said he sees Denton having undergone a major transformation in the economic development arena in the next 25 years.
Among other items on the Vision list: a natatorium, museum, amphitheater, a commuter train to Dallas, a greenbelt buffer around the city, an equestrian center, a farmers’ market, improved routes to airports and a trolley system between downtown and the universities.
Ms. Brock said she hopes the cabinet will have a firm list of priorities in hand before the end of 1994.
Note: And here we are, 25 years later. Many of these came to be; others did not. Is there still hope for the monorail?