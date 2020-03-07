100 Years Ago
From March 1920
A call for unity, warning of Germany’s resurgence
In his “Remaking of the World” lecture at the College for Industrial Arts, Lieutenant Coningsby Dawson, writer and novelist, gave the best lecture ever given at the school.
A Canadian solider in the war, Lt. Dawson was wounded and recuperated in the United States before the American Red Cross sent him back to Europe in 1919 to provide first-hand information on the conditions in the war-stricken countries, especially Germany.
As he traveled through France, Lt. Dawson said he met nothing but desolation, miles of barren land and broken families trying to rebuild. The same conditions held as he entered Belgium, where inhabitants of villages were separated, the able taken for slaves and others left to fend for themselves after the German army confiscated food, machinery and anything valuable.
He said Germany was little touched by the effects of war and does not admit being beaten and wishes the world would “forget” what happened.
Lt. Dawson called for the Allies, the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Belgium, to remain allies and stay united so that peace will continue. He said Germany expects the Allies to become divided “and we must show them we are not divided.”
He further warned that Germany likely wants another war and will stir up trouble among the Allies, particularly between England and India and expects nations to have conflicts over possession of territories in the Pacific Ocean.
Paving to begin, lead water pipes required
Mayor Hennen announced Tuesday morning plans for the grading of Hann and Oakland Avenues in advance of paving to begin next Monday. The machinery is being prepared for the work and the grade will be established. The streets will be thoroughly rolled and packed after they are graded and will be allowed to settle before the laying of concrete paving is begun.
Mayor Hennen warned that all property owners on the two streets that the lead pipe connections to the curb must be made for the water and sewer connections. All water connections not made with the lead pipe will be cut off when work begins on Monday.
75 Years Ago
From March 1945
GIs eat by candlelight, come to Denton for bath
The big ice storm Monday led to many breaks in power lines, including those to Camp Howze in Gainesville. There the power remained off all week as GIs dined by candlelight and were confined to indoors for their practices.
Over the weekend, a new type of storm victim invaded the USO Center in Denton. Following the ice storm, power service breaks to Camp Howze meant water was not available and it seemed every man from the camp visiting the USO wanted to shave and take a shower. Despite the weather, a good crowd of men managed to get to the USO.
Puerto Rican troops, who recently arrived at Camp Howze for advanced training, were amazed at the ice storm, as they are not accustomed to temperatures under 75 degrees in their native land.
TSCW names winners in posture contest
The three winners in the TSCW posture contest, sponsored annually on the campus by the Women’s Recreation Association as part of “Self-Development Week,” were announced Thursday afternoon.
Voted as having the best posture on campus was Miss Katherine Reeve, sophomore from Menard. Second place was won by Miss Gloria Jackson from Gainesville and third place was won by Miss Bettye Jo Farris of San Antonio. All three are Redbud Princesses competing for the title of Queen of the Redbuds. The Queen will be revealed at the Redbud Festival on Saturday.
Gainesville circus comes to life again
The Gainesville Community Circus, its calliope out of tune, its horses now fat and sassy, and its equipment covered with dust after four years of idleness, is coming out of wartime retirement for the benefit of nearby Camp Howze and the hometown folk.
The celebrated circus closed down after Pearl Harbor as scores of performers marched off to war or took places behind war benches.
A new crop of circus-minded youngsters will join veteran performers, including several honorably discharged from the armed services, in the sawdust rings and on the trapeze.
Performances will begin in Gainesville in May and continue into June if business justifies.
50 Years Ago
From March 1970
Denton loses outstanding citizens Rayzor and Cross
Two of Denton’s outstanding citizens — publisher Riley Cross of the Denton Record-Chronicle and J. Newton Rayzor, lawyer, businessman and philanthropist — have died within less than 24 hours.
Their passing shocked the city. Both men had a profound effect upon the continued growth and prosperity of the city.
Rayzor, 74, died Tuesday night, falling backward to the floor as he addressed the Denton City Council concerning the city’s recommendation that property owners be charged $10 per foot for frontage on University Drive for curb and guttering. His death was believed to be from a heart attack. He had suffered a heart attack a few months ago and had been relatively inactive.
Cross, 64, died Wednesday morning of a heart attack. He had been ill for several months and had been in the hospital since March 4.
On April 18 of this year Cross would have watched the presses turn out the 25th anniversary edition of the Record-Chronicle under his ownership. He had been a newspaper publisher for more than half his life, having worked for the Brownwood Bulletin at the start of his career, and later at the Sherman Democrat and others before becoming president and publisher of the Marshall News-Messenger at the age of 30. Nine years later, he purchased the Denton Record-Chronicle.
In addition to his duties at the Record-Chronicle, Riley Cross was a devoted background booster on numerous local projects.
He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and Denton County United Way; headed Denton Industries; was president of the Denton Country Club and was a charter member of the group that helped establish St. David’s Episcopal Church.
Funeral Services for Riley Cross will be on Thursday at St. David’s Episcopal with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Rayzor was the youngest of four sons of Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Rayzor. He graduated from Denton High School in 1913. After serving in World War I, he entered the Chicago law school and received his Juris Doctorate in 1921.
He spent six months practicing law in Denton before running for county attorney in 1922, losing to Ben Boyd. He counted that defeat as the best thing that ever happened to him and the impetus for his moving to the Galveston and Houston area where he practiced admiralty and maritime law as well as expanding his interests into oil drilling concerns.
Rayzor gave away large sums to Rice, Baylor and various Denton enterprises — TWU’s Rayzor Hall; the J. Newton Rayzor School land; the Selwyn School land; Denton’s Denia Park land among others.
The funeral for Rayzor will be Friday at First Baptist Church of Denton with burial at IOOF Cemetery.
25 Years Ago
From March 1995
County gets NASCAR speedway
A $75 million NASCAR speedway to be built near Alliance Airport will be an economic magnet that will lure hotels, restaurants and other businesses to Denton County, economics experts said Tuesday.
The site was announced by racing magnate Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports on Tuesday.
The Texas Motor Speedway will be built on 1,700 acres of land owned by Ross Perot Jr.’s Alliance Development Corp. at Interstate 35W and Texas 114.
Denton County Commissioner Scott Armey said taxpayers should be pleased to have the track in their backyard.
“This enables us to expand on our tax base to help offset the residential tax base,” he said.
Denton County and Dallas County had been the finalists for the speedway for months. Dallas City Councilwoman Sandra Crenshaw was visibly upset over the decision.
“It was ours to lose,” she said, adding, “We’ve been dragging our feet.”
The 1.5-mile track will be encompassed by 160,000 seats and 205 executive skybox suites. Parking will accommodate 50,000 vehicles.