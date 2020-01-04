100 Years Ago
From January 1920
City marshal issues ultimatums on roller skating, stray dogs
Roller skating on the sidewalks must be stopt, according to City Marshal W.M. Swinney Friday morning. Citing numerous complaints about children skating, Swinney said, “We have been lenient on them for some time and especially during the Christmas holidays, but we will have to enforce the ordinance by making arrests if the practice is not stopt.”
Swinney also added a warning about stray dogs. “Stray dogs running at large on the city streets are going to be shot on sight this year.”
He pointed out that some think that if they pay their annual tax that the dog is at liberty to go wherever it will and be protected. Swinney pointed out that this is not the case. Dogs on the streets are required by the law to be led by a chain.
Ice storms lead to power outages and disruptions
With many broken telephone wires mixed with the city light and power lines all power was cut off at 8 o’clock Thursday night because of the danger to lives from live wires on the ground.
The ice collecting on the city lines and telephone lines caused greater damage than has been experienced in the past twenty-odd years. The electricity was shut off at the power plant twice Thursday afternoon. Many businesses were forced to curtail operations and the Record-Chronicle’s Thursday afternoon edition was published as a short version minus most of its news.
All lines in the city were clear of ice by noon Friday and the power plant and telephone company hope that full service can be restored in a short time.
The ice not only caused power problems but has done considerable damage to a large number of shade trees which have broken under the weight of the ice.
Sheriff declares glaring headlights must go
“The practice of using glaring headlights is a dangerous one and will be stopped if vigorous prosecutions stop them,” declared Sheriff James Goode Friday afternoon. He said that all persons furnishing his office “with the highway number of any automobile using bright and glaring lights will be protected and their names will not be divulged.”
Mr. Goode explained that he would begin enforcement of the law solely because of the danger to the lives and property and that his deputies all over the county have been instructed to enforce the law to the letter.
75 Years Ago
From January 1945
TSCW’s Shakespeare play brings laughs
Gnomes and fairies danced, Puck made mischief and righted it, loved and lost and loved again when the speech department and the music department at the Texas State College for Women presented Shakespeare’s fantasy-comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” last night.
Although the more serious and dramatic scenes were well received, it was the antics of the villagers in the third act that practically rolled the audience in the aisles.
Versatile Miss Mildred Wooley as Quince, Miss Suzanne Sellars as Bottom, who later adopted a donkey’s head at Puck’s discretion, Miss Sue Murphy as Flute, Miss Betty Wheat as Snout and Miss Annette Fisher as Starvling drew more laughs than a Bob Hope show.
Appearing in her first feminine role in her three years at TSCW Miss Dorothy Dooley did exceptionally well as Hermia. So did Miss Jean Denman, who never fails to turn out a polished performance, as Helena.
M.L. Jones as Puck cavorted through the lives of most of the cast and enjoyed his drastic mistakes as well as his good deeds.
Plan made for Negro library
Miss Nancy Hartshorne, Denton representative for the Danforth Foundation, has established a free public library on East Prairie for the use of colored residents of the city. Subscriptions to the Dallas News, The Reader’s Digest and the American Boy have already been donated and the public is invited to contribute.
A list of desirable books is to be complied by Fred Moore, principal of the Fred Douglas School, and teachers of the school.
The library is to be located in the Midnight Owl Café, 702 East Prairie Street, a site suggested by the Negroes as the most convenient for their use. Hours will be announced for checking out books to take home, and arrangements have been made for instruction on the use of the library by a college librarian.
Each year the Danforth Foundation sends young women into various educational centers of the nation to work with college students in developing social service projects. Miss Hartshorne and her corps of students have already begun several recreation projects in Denton.
50 Years Ago
From January 1970
Trail cold in attempted bank heist
It was Mrs. Jerry (Judy) Welch’s 23rd birthday — maybe that’s why she figured any presents Monday ought to be for her.
At any rate, that could be one explanation for the petite Denton County National Bank teller’s actions in thwarting two holdup men at the drive-in lane, who demanded money after saying they had kidnapped Mrs. Welch’s husband.
“After they told me about my husband, I got scared,” she said.
Unluckily for the holdup men, the only presents exhibited by Mrs. Welch proved to be presence of mind. She said, “Just a minute,” and picked up her intercom before the men’s eyes and contacted bank official Buddy Cole inside.
The bandits “welched” on the deal and sped away empty handed.
Mrs. Welch was able to get the license plate number of the car and it had been reported stolen in Dallas Monday morning. The car has been recovered but the biggest hope for capturing the pair of would-be robbers is for someone to come up with information on the car theft. Detectives, aided by FBI officials, searched the car and dusted it for fingerprints, but unearthed nothing.
Downtown beauty plan lags
A “Downtown Beautification Plan,” developed by a joint committee of businessmen and government officials in 1968 to revitalize the square appears to be going nowhere.
The proposal called for limiting traffic around the courthouse to those seeking parking spaces and making shopping more convenient.
The program received local endorsement, and the result was the selection of a number of possible alternatives, including sandblasting of store fronts, awnings — even an air-conditioned walkway connecting the stores.
While gleaming new shopping centers are being built in outlying regions of Denton, the downtown store owners apparently are content to play a waiting game, aware of the danger of deterioration while hoping the economy of the district will hold at an acceptable level.
25 Years Ago
From January 1995
TWU spring semester begins in protest
Joe Thomas stared at the protesters and a large banner on the TWU campus. “More Men? No Way” read the banner as the first-semester freshman trekked to class.
“I think the female population was depriving men of their right to an education,” Mr. Thomas said. “Education should not be halted because of gender.”
Since the TWU Board of Regents voted in December to admit men to all TWU programs, a coalition of students, alumnae and faculty have protested the decision.
“The question I want to ask you today is what will this university be like in 10 years?” asked Sharon Snow, a student leader and coalition member.
“I’m afraid it will look much like the college across town ... you and I cannot let that happen.”
A tent city has been formed in the middle of the Hubbard Hall Oval.
More than 30 members of the TWU Preservation Society, including some faculty members, plan to camp out day and night until their fight to reverse the university’s revised admission policy is settled in court.
The Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge were blaring from a radio as candlelight illuminated pizza boxes strewn on the ground.
The group has their own flag, a karaoke machine and two dogs.
But beneath the quirks of the tent city, the students are serious about their mission.
“We don’t plan on leaving,” resident Sharon Snow said. “They’ll have to arrest us.”
Ann Hatch, interim director of TWU public information, said executive staff and administrators are monitoring events at tent city for safety. She said Preservation Nation has caused no disruption so far.
“I think it’s a watch-and-wait situation,” she said.