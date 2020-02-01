100 Years Ago
From February 1920
Lee School declared unsafe, report says
The R.E. Lee School is unsafe, according to an expert inspector employed by Sanguinett and Staats, an architectural firm contracted by the Denton school board. The report concluded that only makeshift repairs could be made and that such repairs would not make it positively safe.
The building has been badly cracking for some time and the condition has become worse rapidly.
The architects’ report stated that the inspector reported some tie rods could be used to provide some stability, but added the measure “... would be merely makeshift, and we do not care to be responsible, as even if these rods are in place, the building may collapse during a windstorm.” The report recommended that the building be abandoned.
A meeting of all city citizens has been called to discuss the matter.
Note: The citizens and the school board elected to continue using the building, hiring a local contractor to make some repairs. Those repairs did not last. Locals were alarmed at the beginning of the 1922-23 school year when arriving students saw wooden bracing along the outside walls to stabilize the building. The school was soon abandoned as it was deemed unsafe. Students were taught in churches and other public buildings. A hastily called bond election led to the school being torn down and a new R.E. Lee School built at the site, immediately east of the present-day First United Methodist Church.
Ad: CASCADE PLUNGE SOLD. For and in consideration of $11,000, we have sold and transferred the Cascade Plunge to S. T. CARPENTER and OLLIE CAMP, who in the future, will operate it after their own plans. Any parties holding unused swimming tickets sold by us last season can get them redeemed at our office, when the swimming season opens. J.N. RAYZOR & SONS.
New Majestic Theater opens with full house
The new Majestic Theater opened Monday in the Wright Opera House building with a full house and a very pleasing bill of vaudeville and pictures.
The building has been refinished and repainted throughout. It is seated with 500 comfortable opera chairs on the first floor and 200 seats in the balcony.
Monday’s program consisted of five acts of vaudeville and practically every one of them drew an encore from the big audience. The show was clean and the act high class.
Cross & Santorio, sensational gymnasts, gave spectators a thrill; Tompson & Gordon gave a voice and piano performance of catchy songs and tunes; the ballet dancers gave a Russian dancing act; Miss Antoinett Crawford & Co. gave a humorous playlet, “A Perfect Lady;" Harry Antrim, “The Odd Fellow,” was a rapid-fire monologuist and imitator who put over a number of really funny jokes in a lightning style.
“The Twilight Baby” was a four-reel comedy picture.
The Majestic has contracted with the Loew circuit for vaudeville acts, the same acts that perform at the Hippodrome Theater in Dallas.
75 Years Ago
From February 1945
USO open house draws civilians and soldiers
The fourth anniversary of the USO was celebrated in Denton with an open house at the USO Center from 4 to 6 o’clock with 75-100 townspeople attending, and hundreds of servicemen.
It was a busy weekend at the local USO, which was also observing its second anniversary of operation. The downtown center was thronged with servicemen throughout Sunday. The Aces of Collegeland played Saturday night for the weekly dance which drew 500, including a number of commissioned officers.
Rooms in private homes were provided for about 350 Saturday night, with about 75 spending the night in the local Legion Hall.
Cpl. Herbert Gable of Oakland, Calif., said he appreciates “the wonderful job done by the USO.” Gable, a member of the military police in San Francisco before his transfer to Camp Howze, added, “The USO provides what I need — a place to sit down and relax after a long week of marching.”
Ad: COLLEGE AIRPORT, 3 miles north on Locust, announces reduction of rates on flight instruction and plane rentals. FLIGHT TIME, $5.00 Hour. Aircraft maintenance; Airplanes for sale. Kay Spradley, Manager.
City Commission to buy tear gas
At its monthly meeting Friday night, the City Commission authorized the purchase of tear gas equipment that could be used in curbing any riot, etc., that might arise. The equipment, which includes bombs and guns, is to be bought in connection with the State Guard, and the two will share equally the total cost of $335. It is to be kept at the police office.
50 Years Ago
From February 1970
Denton Police Department welcomes computer
The Denton Police Department is scheduled to become a computerized operation today, with a terminal IBM hookup which will transmit information from Dallas and from Washington, D.C., in a matter of seconds.
With the computer — already installed and expected to become operational by today — a patrolman in his squad car can determine in 30 seconds whether a particular auto is stolen or whether a person he is interrogating is wanted anywhere in the United States.
Under the setup, the Denton PD is linked to the National Crime Index Center (NCIC) in Washington which makes FBI records almost instantly available, and with the North Texas Crime Index Center (NTCIC) headquartered in Dallas.
The Denton department was one of 19 police departments in the 10-county North Texas Council of Governments to request a terminal.
The computerized information is expected to provide a great benefit to the Denton Police Department, according to Assistant Police Chief Robert M. Mills.
'Tonight Show' drummer moonlights at NTSU
“I see you guys are moonlighting again!”
Just another line? Yes, but millions heard it as Johnny Carson plugged Ed Shaughnessy’s trip to Denton on last Thursday’s Tonight Show. The drummer for the show’s orchestra was in town Sunday to conduct a percussion clinic and concert with the Lab Band of North Texas State University.
“I’ve been trying to get a set with these guys for nearly two years,” Shaughnessy told Leon Breeden, director of the band. He added that professionals around the world have heard of the band, calling attention to their “unique sound.”
Shaughnessy has authored popular percussion books which sum up over 15 years of teaching in the field.
25 Years Ago
From February 1995
TWU evicts student protesters
Twelve days ago, it took protesters nearly two hours to erect their tents in the middle of the Texas Woman’s University campus. It took administrators less than 30 minutes to dismantle them Friday.
Administrators ordered campus workers to dismantle protesters tents Friday evening after a fire injured a 14-year-old boy earlier in the day.
But six determined students zipped themselves inside a tent and refused to leave.
The standoff lasted until about 7 p.m. when TWU Police Chief John Erwin asked the women to come out of the tent and walk with him to the campus police department. Their other option was to be arrested. Their names were turned over to the university’s disciplinary committee which will decide how to handle the situation. Discipline could range from warnings to expulsion.
Meanwhile, student leader Dawn Tawwater-King said the move was clearly in retaliation because protesters refused to uproot their tent city after Bettye Myers, chairwoman of the faculty, student and alumnae coalition, asked them to dismantle and leave Friday afternoon.
Dr. Myers wanted students to remove the tents and calm the protest efforts because she and others feared adverse publicity might hinder the coalition’s lawsuit and the university’s position in Austin during the legislative session.
Her request came in the wake of rumors that legislation had been proposed for a merger of TWU and the University of North Texas. The unconfirmed rumor buzzed throughout the campus Thursday.
According to Ms. Tawwater-King, after she refused to pull tents down, “Bettye stomped out of here and had them do this to us. This has nothing to do with safety. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher. The boy was taken to a doctor and he only suffered minor burns.
“From now on, any kind of cooperation with administration, alumnae and faculty is over.”
Ms. Tawwater-King said protesters would meet over the weekend to determine their next option.