After a nearly year-long shortage of gun ammunition, some local gun safety instructors say they’ve started to see the lack of supply ease up — but pricing is still high.
Citing the pandemic and social climate last year, two Denton County business owners said they saw more people come by for gun education. This increase, as well as the increase in new gun owners over the past year, also impacted the demand for ammunition, with retailers unable to keep ammo in stock for very long.
“It’s been crazy. Last November, one of the major internet suppliers I’ve used before, I placed some orders for 9mm [rounds] at $20 a box, which is higher than normal, but in the current market I was happy to find it,” said Lonnie Ward, of Denton County Sports Association Inc. “They kept backing up the shipping date, and it may or may not deliver in August. … It’s beginning to become more available, but the pricing is stupid.”
Ward said two years ago, he would’ve paid $15 for that same box containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Remington Outdoor Co. declaring bankruptcy last summer may have led to a shortage of ammunition, he said, adding that a resurgence in production could be attributed to the company being bought out by Vista Outdoor in October.
The president of ammunition for Vista Outdoor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in May that the demand for ammo is still red hot, primarily driven by about 8 million first-time gun buyers in 2020.
“It goes back to those 8 million new gun owners,” Ward said. “You put the numbers to it, buy two boxes per person. That’s billions of rounds of ammo. Then people, kind of like toilet paper when they see the store shelves are empty, it scares them. They panic. The next time they see any, they buy it and start hoarding it. And it keeps the shelves empty, and the prices remain high.”
Bill Anderson, the owner of Denton’s Call to Arms gun store, said it seems the shortage has been easing up lately.
“It seems to be easing up now as supply kind of meets demand a bit better,” he said. “Prices are still high, but that's just the way it goes.”
Ward said he also saw more people sign up for private classes with him — handgun 101 for beginners and license-to-carry classes — citing riots last year, the movement to defund police and concerns at the southern border as the reason they were starting to buy guns.
“It has people concerned about their personal safety,” he said.
The struggle to meet demand didn't impact the Denton Police Department. Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the department, said the police get ammunition from a law enforcement distributor.
She said the Police Department likes to have about 1,500 rounds of pistol ammo and 500 rounds of rifle ammo per officer for practice, training and qualification. In a different email, Cunningham confirmed 192 people are sworn officers at the Denton Police Department.
“We order ammo through two law enforcement distributors in advance, so we are one year ahead on ammunition,” Cunningham said in an email Wednesday. “This has allowed our department to weather the approximate order wait times of six to nine months without issue.”
Steve Mitchell of CrossPointe Defense in Krum said he would buy a case of 1,000 rounds at a time online and would get it delivered through UPS. He said he also knows of people who go to their local Academy Sports and Outdoors when a new shipment drops.
Like Ward, Mitchell also compared the sudden lack of ammo to toilet paper last year at the beginning of the pandemic, when people quickly bought out toilet paper.
“That’s what people do. They’re scared they can’t get it, so they buy [all of it],” Mitchell said. “I used to buy a case at a time, 1,000 rounds at a time online, and in a week you got it here. … It wasn’t a problem. Or you could go to Academy, and the shelves were full. Now, you have to be at Academy when the trucks come in. A lot of people know when they come in. [Ammo] hits the shelves, and it’s gone, but I think that it’s easing up a little bit.”