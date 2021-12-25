Denton’s government saw significant shifts amid an already tumultuous 2021.
Below, in no particular order, are the top five city of Denton stories published by the Denton Record-Chronicle along the way:
3 new members elected to Denton City Council
Alison Maguire has defeated two-term incumbent John Ryan for Denton City Council District 4, while two other challengers — Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd — have won their races.
Three Denton City Council incumbents lost their election bids earlier this year.
That included two-time incumbent John Ryan, who lost his seat to political newcomer Alison Maguire.
Incumbents Birdia Johnson and Connie Baker both won their seats in special elections after former council members Gerard Hudspeth and Keely Briggs resigned their seats to run for mayor.
Hudspeth won that bout and is up for his first reelection as mayor in 2022.
Johnson and Baker lost their seats to Vicki Byrd and Brian Beck, respectively.
Another key Denton city role filled by interim
A half-dozen city administrators’ jobs were filled by interim replacements during 2021, and the bulk of them were still occupied by interims in late December.
- Sara Hensley took over from former City Manager Todd Hileman.
- Tiffany Thomson took over from former Assistant City Manager Sarah Hensley.
- Sarah Kuechler took over from former Deputy Director of Human Resources Stephanie Lang.
- Ryan Adams took over from former Chief of Staff Kuechler.
Erin Carter took over from Cory Lacy, the Denton Economic Development Partnership’s vice president of economic development.
- Katherine Clifton took over from former City Attorney Aaron Leal.
- Mack Reinwand has since been appointed as the full-time city attorney.
Those positions account for a sizable chunk of the public’s business being handled and overseen by people who might be temporary replacements and who often have other duties they must still tend to in their usual roles.
Denton’s Greenbelt reopens
Denton’s Greenbelt access opened in 2021 after about six years of closure following record-breaking rainfall in 2015.
The roughly 11 miles of trails connect Lewisville Lake and Ray Roberts Lake.
The Greenbelt was designed and built decades ago using taxpayer money, but some of its fiercest advocates see a lapse in government accountability as the root cause of its extended closure over recent years.
Engineers who originally designed the recreational area knew it would occasionally flood, so why was it so difficult for various government agencies to work out how to rectify recent problems, and who would do the rectifying?
You might be in a new Denton council district
More than 26,000 Denton residents now have a new City Council representative.
City Council members spent weeks debating the relative good of redistricting before deciding to spend weeks weighing the benefits of three maps in particular.
Those included the existing map created a decade ago, a map submitted by council member Brian Beck and a map submitted by council member Jesse Davis.
Accusations of gerrymandering flew across the dais throughout the redistricting process, and dozens of voters came to speak their piece, but a split vote eventually selected the more significant changes put forward in Beck’s proposal.
Denton votes 5-2 to enact mask ordinance
Following the lead of other jurisdictions, namely Dallas County, the Denton City Council vot…
A split vote among now-familiar lines enacted the city of Denton’s mask mandate.
Among other things, it required public schools to require masking on campuses, but Denton ISD ignored that in favor of its own — roughly equally controversial — stance.
Texas had previously had a mask mandate in place, which itself was largely unenforced locally, but it was lifted long before Denton decided to craft an ordinance of its own modeled after Dallas’ mandate.
Hardly a City Council meeting has gone by in Denton without arguments about the efficacy and enforceability of the mask mandate surfacing along the same 5-2 split.