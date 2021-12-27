It has been a tumultuous year for many Denton-area businesses. With the pandemic continuing to bring economic uncertainty for consumers, merchants and the real estate market in the face of supply chain woes and rising prices, local business owners faced no shortage of challenges this year.
Here are a few of the biggest stories that shaped Denton’s business landscape in 2021:
As businesses face hiring shortages, jobseekers rethink post-pandemic work life
As early as this spring, businesses across North Texas were facing a shortage of workers. The hiring need was particularly dire in the retail and service industries, with many entry-level workplaces offering higher wages and sign-on bonuses for new employees.
But with the risks brought on by frequent contact with the public, confrontations over mask guidelines and increased federal unemployment, some workers have been reluctant to return to old jobs. Others dropped out of the workforce altogether during the pandemic, remaining home to fulfill caretaker roles or retiring early.
Drug Emporium’s closure in Denton has fans ‘bawling’
Alongside the opening of new concepts such as metaphysical shop Bewitched Denton and the relocation of favorites such as Free Play, Denton also saw a wave of business closures this year. In June, pharmacy and health food store Drug Emporium announced it would close its Denton location after nearly 30 years. Despite efforts to bring in more business, sales at the store were decreasing contrary to an uptick in profit at the chain’s other locations, local manager Tom Pickford told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
News of the closure hit staff and longtime shoppers hard, with some coming into the store visibly upset and others calling the chain’s corporate offices in Longview to protest.
J&J’s Pizza closes in August
Just a few weeks later, the closure of beloved downtown pizza joint J&J’s was announced. Known by locals for its affectionately dubbed “Ol’ Dirty Basement,” which had long been a venue for local bands, the restaurant prepared to close in August ahead of a rent increase. J&J’s left behind a 24-year legacy as a touchstone of the North Texas DIY music scene.
Owners Jaime and Jessie Ham announced plans to open a new restaurant, Saint Joe’s Pizza, in Gainesville. A new concept, originally dubbed MiXfiTs but now known as Graffiti Pasta, is set to open in the space early next year, keeping the basement alive.
Inflation hits North Texans as supply chain shortages, increased demand take hold
In the aftermath of global shutdowns in 2020, the worldwide supply chain began feeling the effects of interruptions in 2021. Coupled with increased demand for goods later in the year, businesses saw major disruptions to what they could get and for how much.
As input prices began to climb for merchants, so did prices at the checkout for consumers, with food for home consumption up 6.6% in the Dallas area over last year, as well as increases in fuel, car prices and home prices. That meant wage gains seen throughout the year were not resulting in net gains for many employees.
Labor Dept. alleges Peterbilt fired whistleblower over COVID concerns, files suit
Denton’s largest private employer, Peterbilt, was not immune to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It temporarily halted production at its Denton facility in March 2020 as the virus took hold in North Texas. In late 2021, the company was touched by pandemic concerns on a larger scale. In November, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit claiming the company had fired an employee who expressed concern about COVID-19 at the Denton plant.
The employee raised concerns with a supervisor about working within 6 feet of others and later sought advice from the Denton Chamber of Commerce, according to the suit. The chamber forwarded the employee’s concerns to Peterbilt management, who fired the worker the following day, violating federal whistleblower protections, the suit claimed.