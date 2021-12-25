From new headquarters to new district lines to new transportation, change was the standard for Denton County in 2021 — all while wrangling year two of the coronavirus pandemic. In no particular order, here are this year’s top five county storylines as covered by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Coronavirus pandemic
2021 began with Denton County facing the highest number of coronavirus cases it had to date, and the county public health department’s role became magnified with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. As criticism mounted over the state’s handling of vaccine shots, frustrated boiled over to Denton County Public Health’s own phone registration system.
After several weeks of being left in the dark on vaccine allocations, DCPH was named a vaccine hub by state officials. Vaccine doses were shipped in by the thousands, culminating in the county’s mass clinics at Texas Motor Speedway. At the program’s peak, over 15,000 Texans could get a drive-thru dose in a single day.
Denton County faced its own struggles as well, much of which spilled over from year one of the pandemic. Departments continued to adapt on the fly — especially those responsible for doling out millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. The purchasing department continued to bypass standard procedures under the county’s disaster declaration, which even applied to the rental contract with Texas Motor Speedway.
One coronavirus death hit especially close to home for county officials. After spending over 15 years at Denton County, Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo died of COVID-19 complications in September. Hundreds of family, friends and co-workers said goodbye at his funeral in Lewisville.
New courthouse
The Denton County Administrative Courthouse opened for business in September after several years of construction. The four-story, 96,000-square-foot building is now home to over 10 county offices and courts, which moved over from the Courthouse on the Square and the Joseph A. Carroll Building.
County Judge Andy Eads said the new courthouse’s design pays homage to the iconic original downtown — in details from material used on exterior walls to the floor plan of the new Commissioners Courtroom.
The project had plenty of hiccups, ending up about $2 million over budget and about a year past its initial opening timeline. Eads chalked up the delays to the pandemic, February’s winter storm and shortages of material and labor. But he also said things didn’t always go smoothly with contractor Sundt Construction.
In one example, Eads said, an installation of bricks had to be redone because county officials determined it wasn’t done according to the design. He said he was pleased with the end result, but left the county-contractor relationship somewhat ambiguous.
“We do have legal advice that we seek as we’re wrapping this up, to make sure the county’s protected and our interests are protected,” Eads said. “We appreciate the work Sundt has done and we’re glad they submitted a bid. … We want to be a good place to do business but we’re also balancing that with the fact these are tax dollars. That’s why we do maintain our standards.”
Redistricting
Denton County’s redistricting process set off local fireworks in November. Officials released guidelines ensuring the new maps would be drawn with as minimal change as possible, but some residents had objections.
It was Oct. 26 that officials released their redistricting guidelines and stated they’d be aiming for ”minor modifications.” Residents got less than two weeks to give their input before commissioners approved the precinct lines Nov. 9.
For the most part, it was Precinct 2 that got put under the spotlight. The precinct is by far the most politically competitive of the four, won by current Commissioner Ron Marchant by fewer than 400 votes in 2018.
Residents, including two city mayors, raised concerns over the proposed changes to Precinct 2. But the end result was significant changes to both its geographic area and its population demographics. Eads said gerrymandering accusations are made during any redistricting process, but didn’t rule out politics as a factor.
“I think politics comes into play any time you’re looking at redistricting,” Eads said. “It’s a variable you can consider, and the Supreme Court has allowed you to look at partisanship in drawing lines. … I would say the overriding factor that we used for the lines was population growth and the future population growth.”
GoZone and bus routes
In September, the Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out GoZone, an on-demand rideshare service designed to replace Denton and Lewisville’s Connect bus routes.
In the months leading up to the GoZone launch, and in the months since, the program has been the subject of debate. Many residents — including some Denton City Council members — defended the bus routes despite DCTA’s insistence that they simply don’t get ridden enough to justify their cost.
As that debate raged on, DCTA dealt with some early struggles in the program. Via Transportation, the contractor responsible for GoZone’s day-to-day operations, had to increase the number of active vans to account for increasing wait times.
In early December, DCTA’s board settled on a compromise following a proposed plan by the agency’s CEO and staff. Lewisville’s two routes were cut, but all except one of Denton’s routes will stick around as a new hybrid model is worked on. That model will see bus routes heavily modified in an attempt to integrate them into the GoZone app and increase their ridership and efficiency.
“Optimizing fixed route and tying the two together is a really exciting opportunity moving into the new year,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “The demand should shape what kind of service we’re providing.”
Confederate monument
Denton County’s Confederate soldier monument was taken down in 2020, but county officials announced in April their plan to make an exhibit out of the monument in the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.
The exhibit will include the soldier and two engraved tablets from the original monument. It will be surrounded by a 3D version of its previous form on the lawn, with the exhibit also including a contextual narrative on its history and the history of slavery.
Eads said the plan was a way to present the monument in terms of its history, saying it’s not up to the county to tell people how to interpret it. Activist Willie Hudspeth, on the other hand, disagreed with the plan after his years of advocating for its removal in the first place.
In the spring, county officials stated the exhibit would be installed by about November, but that timeline has been pushed back. Officials have not given a reason for the delays, with the latest update from Eads being that the exhibit will likely be installed sometime in January or February.