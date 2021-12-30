Year in review: Denton bids farewell to thinkers, writers and doers

The year 2021 continued to be defined largely by the COVID-19 pandemic and the public response, but on top of the continuing hardships, the Denton community also bid farewell to some of its most iconic voices, including elected leaders, authors, athletes, academics and artists.
Here is a recap of some of the biggest losses from the past year:
G. Roland Vela
G. Roland Vela, the first Hispanic resident elected to the Denton City Council and a longtime University of North Texas microbiology professor, died Jan. 26, 2021. He was 93.
The Denton Parks and Recreation Department named the G. Roland Vela Athletic Complex in North Lakes Park for him, opening the space in 2019.
Vela was born on Sept. 18, 1927, in Eagle Pass. He grew up with one brother, Cesar, in San Antonio. He became a scholar and a scientist during an era when the sciences were inhospitable to non-white students. In fact, Vela joined the Texas State Guard when he was 15, a decision that disrupted his education. He transferred to the Navy at age 17. He got his GED, then enrolled in San Antonio Junior College. In an oral history archived at the University of Texas, Vela said administrators had to accept him because he was a veteran, but only reluctantly, and some expected him to fail by the end of his first semester.
Not only did he prevail, but he eventually earned his doctorate.
Vela met and married his wife, Emma Lamar Codina Longoria, who graduated from nursing school as he pursued his doctorate. They married in 1953 and had four children, Gerard Roland, Anna Maria, Yolanda Marta and Jaime Joel.
Vela went on to teach for 35 years at UNT. He was named to the American Academy of Microbiology and was named associate dean of science and technology in the UNT College of Arts and Sciences in 1985. On the City Council, he was a champion of better and more affordable municipal power.
arry McMurtry
Novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurtry was remembered for his indelible work interpreting life in the American West. The UNT alumnus died March 25, 2021, at his home in Archer City. He was 84.
McMurtry was born in Wichita Falls on June 3, 1936, to Hazel Ruth and William Jefferson McMurtry. His father was a rancher, and his early experiences informed his voice and his characters.
McMurtry was most famous for his novel Lonesome Dove, which was adapted into a television series in 1989. He also was known for The Last Picture Show and Terms of Endearment. He won an Academy Award for the 2006 film Brokeback Mountain, a screenplay he’d adapted from a short story by Annie Proulx.
McMurtry wrote 30 novels, essay collections and screenplays. But he also grew into a towering literary figure and mentor to UNT graduate students studying literary nonfiction. Retired professor George Getschow founded the summer program, forged its connection to McMurtry, and kept it going for 10 years until McMurtry’s health started failing in 2016.
Students would learn how to turn journalism into literature, and a select group in the Mayborn School of Journalism would meet the author in Archer City and pick through his famously unpretentious bookstore, Booked Up. They’d sit for master classes in writing — McMurtry crushed illusions under the heel of his boot and told students to get up each day, write and then edit without mercy.
Nelson Haggerty
Nelson Haggerty, UNT’s director of basketball strategy and operations, was killed in a single-car crash near Decatur.
He was 47 and left behind his wife, Krissie, and four children.
Haggerty played basketball at Baylor University from 1991-95. He is the Bears’ all-time leader in assists and led the country with an average of 10.1 assists per game as a senior in the 1994-95 campaign.
He coached at Hutchinson Community College, Pittsburg State, Central Missouri State and North Shore High School, but is best known for his time as the head coach at Midwestern State.
His colleagues remembered him as a coach who didn’t yell, but led with a quiet calm and steadying energy.
Willie Simmons
Willie Simmons III, a linebacker from Elgin High School who signed with the University of North Texas football team as part of its 2021 recruiting class, was shot and killed April 18 in Austin.
Simmons, 18, was among three victims in a shooting. He was with his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alyssa Marie Broderick, when her stepfather, Stephen Broderick, 41, shot her, Simmons and her mother, Amanda Broderick, according to police.
Broderick was arrested on a capital murder charge following the shooting.
“Willie Simmons was exactly the kind of young man that every college coach wants to recruit,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement on Twitter following the murder. “His athletic talent was obvious, but his personal character, his selfless attitude and his passion for life made him a natural leader and the perfect teammate.”
Simmons was a two-time unanimous all-district selection.
Erven Davis
Erven Davis, a former UNT graduate assistant coach who built a nationally prominent Amateur Athletic Union summer basketball program, died Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 45. He was born Dec. 29, 1975.
Known by most as “Big E,” Davis founded Dallas Showtyme. The basketball camp taught teens nonprofessional basketball skills and strategies, but it was also Davis’ method for caring for and developing athletes as people. His coaching methods nurtured his campers and UNT athletes.
Through his work and friendships, Davis taught character and professionalism. Teamwork, he taught youngsters, was about showing up, doing the work and being trustworthy.
Dozens of his former players went on to play at the college level, including former UNT forward George Odufuwa and Cobe Williams, who plays for Louisiana Tech.
Davis got his start as a student manager at UNT, where he later became a graduate assistant coach under Johnny Jones.
Joe Alford
Joe Alford, a longtime Denton florist and former Denton City Council member, died on Sept. 30. He was 88.
Alford was born May 31, 1933, in Weatherford to Ruth Baker and Clarence Lee Alford. He graduated from high school in Weatherford and then traveled to Denton to attend UNT.
Alford had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and died while in hospice care at his home, seven weeks after his diagnosis. Doctors discovered the cancer while treating a chronic kidney disease.
Alford developed a love of flowers and floral design in college, learning how people responded to blooms given to celebrate weddings, new romance, special occasions and funerals. Flowers, Alford learned, had a language that can pick up where spoken and written words trail off.
He opened his florist shop in 1959. Florist Darren Heppel took over the shop in 2005 and then consolidated it into Linwood-Roberson Florist with designer Warren Hooper in 2006.
Alford served on the City Council in the 1980s. When a proposed joint resolution came out of the state Legislature suggesting Texas Woman’s University might be taken over by UNT, Alford and Bob Crouch sprang into action, rallying seven busloads of people to plead the case for TWU to retain its independence. Alford and Crouch prevailed.
Alford’s favorite flower was the classy and humble carnation, and he deplored reading the words “in lieu of flowers” in obituaries. He told his widow, Betty, and the rest of the family to spread the word that, at his funeral, “flowers are encouraged.”
Edra Bogle
Edra Bogle, a longtime English professor at the University of North Texas and who was one of the first faculty members in Texas to come out as LGBT, died on Sept. 13 at Fairhaven Denton. She was 87.
Bogle was a UNT faculty member from 1970 to 2004. During her tenure, she was the first coordinator of women’s studies, served on the English Department steering committee and was on the Faculty Senate.
Bogle worked outside of the university, too. She worked with the Denton chapter of National Organization for Women and participated in the Dallas Gay Alliance and the second Texas Gay Conference in Austin. Bogle also helped revive the Denton Gay Alliance at UNT.
Bogle co-chaired the Lesbian/Gay Democrats of Texas in the 1980s, and led Denton County’s Rainbow Coalition for Jesse Jackson for President in the 1988 Democratic primary. She helped found the Denton Chapter of the Stonewall Democrats and was its first president. She also served as precinct chair of the Denton County Democratic Party for several years, and as county chair during 2003-06.
She ran for the State Board of Education in 2006.
Mike Trimble
Arkansas native and former Denton Record-Chronicle editorialist Travis Mac “Mike” Trimble died on Nov. 20 from the complications of cancer. He was 78.
Trimble spent his 48-year career in newspapers, starting at the Texarkana Gazette and then at the Arkansas Gazette, Arkansas Times, Pine Bluff Commercial, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Trimble worked at the Denton paper from the late 1990s to 2012. In 2006, Trimble earned an award from the American Society of Newspaper Editors for writing the best editorials in the nation that year. He worked at the newspaper with his wife, Jane Trimble, until she left for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jane Trimble died in 2014 of liver disease.
Friends and colleagues recalled Mike Trimble’s formidable talent with words, and his inimitable Southern wit and generosity.
Anne Rice
Novelist Anne Rice, who studied at TWU and UNT and is best known as the author of the wildly popular Interview With a Vampire, died from the complications of a stroke on Dec. 11. She was 80.
Rice was raised in New Orleans, the setting for most of her novels, and moved to Richardson after the death of her mother. After high school in Richardson, she studied writing at TWU and worked as a waitress in Denton. After she left Denton to start a career in San Francisco, her high school peer, Stan Rice, came to Denton to find her. The two eventually married in Denton in a justice of the peace courtroom.
Rice maintained a home in the New Orleans Garden District. She died in California.
Dorothy Adkins
Dorothy Adkins, a longtime Denton educator, mother and community leader who played a key role in racial integration in the city, died on Dec. 16 at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village. She was six days away from her 102nd birthday.
Adkins was born in Lubbock and moved around often, teaching school in Texas and Colorado during World War II. She finished a master’s degree while teaching, then married Roscoe Adkins in 1946. The couple raised their five children in Denton.
Adkins is best known for both her work as an educator ad a civil rights advocate. She had greeted students at the elementary school named for her on every first day of school since it opened in 2014. Most recently, her image was included on the new Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship monument in downtown Denton. She was the daughter of a Presbyterian minister and then spent her time in Denton attending, worshipping and working toward social justice at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where many of white members of the interracial fellowship attended.
Adkins talked about her work for racial integration in her children’s schools and community with the Record-Chronicle in 2019, as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her church.
“When desegregation became law, my friends and I were worried about our kids and if it would go smoothly,” Adkins said. “A way to fight [racism] was to get the children acquainted before they went to class.”