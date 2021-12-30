In order, these were the most popular posts on our website in 2021.
To my daughters, I apologize for sending you to school
This guest essay by Denton mom Micah Carlson on her decision to send her daughters back to in-person school in the fall — a decision made before the back-and-forth of mask mandates in Denton ISD — really resonated with readers.
The heartfelt essay details the choice she made at the start of school while parents and students were asking administrators to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. (We detail the masks in school debate here.)
Carlson’s essay struck a nerve with parents and community members, getting shared on social media hundreds of times and garnering hundreds of comments. The essay even gained traction with a popular public education group for residents in British Columbia, Canada.
Guyer students plan walkout in wake of alleged sexual assault, accuse Denton ISD of negligence
Guyer students mobilized a plan for a walkout as social media chatter grew around an alleged assault that had happened on campus. This story was our first of many covering the walkout as students and parents called for more accountability when a student assaults another.
Hundreds of students wound up walking out of class that Friday, protesting with signs and speakers who talked about their experiences as victims of sexual assault and harassment.
Denton under orders to boil water before consumption
In the midst of the winter freeze in February, low water pressure throughout Denton’s water distribution center created the risk of bacteria in the water. Because of the risk, residents were told to boil water for two minutes before consuming it. The notice was issued on Feb. 17 and lifted Feb. 20.
Corinth police allege video of February shooting is ‘carefully edited’
A video of Ring camera footage went viral as it captured police confronting and later shooting Charles Williams Jr. after someone called police to report he was driving recklessly. Police shot Williams with bean bag munition — a less lethal weapon for the department — in an attempt to subdue him, but they were unsuccessful. Williams then allegedly shot at police with a handgun, and officers returned fire with their handguns.
Police said the video was edited, and the Corinth Police Department said it had asked the Denton County District Attorney’s Office if it could release the bodycam footage from officers involved, but never did.
Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, with an announcement on a hearing expected in January.
Denton agrees to pay $4.1 million for man’s home, property in eminent domain suit
Robert Donnelly, a man with properties in Denton and Krum, will receive more than $4.1 million in a land settlement with the city of Denton. The agreement came after a yearslong battle for the land that will expand Mayhill Road and add a stormwater detention pond for flood control.
“This is not typical for a condemnation case,” Deputy City Attorney Trey Lansford said. “Neither in the expense nor the time.”
Two injured following police-involved shooting in Corinth
This February report was the initial story about the officer-involved shooting in Corinth that had Ring video footage released months later of Charles Williams Jr.’s confrontation with police.
Initial reports did not include that police initially shot Williams with bean bag munition, and the Texas Rangers investigation mentioned in this story found no wrongdoing. A grand jury did not charge the officers involved.
Pilot Point High School on lockdown, football game canceled
A threat at Pilot Point High School led to a school lockdown and a canceled high school football game hours before it was set to kick off.
The threat was made at about 11 a.m., and Pilot Point High School students were taken to Pilot Point Middle School by bus as a precaution. Law enforcement were present at each campus, and with evening events canceled, the threat was not realized.
$45 million meth bust the largest ever in Denton County
The Dallas division of the Drug Enforcement Agency made its largest methamphetamine bust in Denton County in October, the agency announced in early January.
The drug bust on Oct. 8 in Denton County led the Dallas DEA to about 1,930 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $45 million.
“Previous to COVID, around March of 2020, the average illicit price for a kilogram of meth was about $4,000 … about 2.2 pounds,” Eduardo Chavez, the special agent in charge of the Dallas division, said. “Toward May and June, we saw meth rise to almost $14,000 to $15,000 a kilo. Meth has plateaued now to about $9,000, $10,000 and $11,000 per kilo.”
Road open after crash that killed two in north Denton
The initial story of this fatal crash in May reported first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash around 10:53 a.m. at East Sherman Drive and FM2153. Two men in one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and a male in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The next day, the two men pronounced dead at the scene were identified as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Luke Masakazu Carter, 18, of Utah and Eli Jon Fowler, 20, of Colorado.
The Denton Police Department’s preliminary investigation found the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on Sherman when he crossed into the northbound lane, striking a Toyota Tacoma nearly head-on. Carter and Fowler were the occupants of the Tacoma.
Flower Mound HOA wants uniformity. Homeowner wants to save water, fights back.
This story sparked a large debate in our Facebook comments, with readers torn on what the right thing to do is — the sign of a great story.
The Rosencranses said they want to be good neighbors, but they also want to save water, a resource that’s dwindling as Denton County’s population surges. With new homes springing up everywhere (and developers rolling out the St. Augustine by the acre) water will only get more scarce, Angela Rosencrans said.
But the homeowners association sent a letter May 12 to the Rosencranses saying they were out of compliance with association rules in two instances: The couple’s composting bins could be seen from the street, and the flower bed next to the curb had been modified without approval from the association’s architectural control committee.