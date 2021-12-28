Although Denton Record-Chronicle staff removed the well-known word “Blotter” from headlines this summer (partly as an experiment), the daily Blotter has remained a highly read staple where readers can get a glimpse into what happened in their city the day before.
It’s not uncommon for arrest and incident details to raise your eyebrows. This year, the most read Blotter items included a couple’s shenanigans on the Fourth of July, a mother’s arrest after her child fell out of her car, and a deadly crash on one of Denton’s main streets.
These nuggets were chosen as top five blotter items because of the number of unique visitors, not total page views, at DentonRC.com.
Motorcyclist dead following crash on McKinney Street
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was one of 20 people to die in a vehicle crash in Denton this year.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Anthony Minich of Denton died at about 7:52 p.m. Nov. 19 from blunt trauma. His death was ruled an accident.
Around 7:44 p.m., first responders learned of the crash on East McKinney Street near Laney Circle. Crash investigators found Minich was driving eastbound on McKinney when he went down Laney Circle “for an unknown reason,” and another driver struck him.
Pair broke away from gathering to engage in parking lot lewdness
Two people who left a gathering at the UC Denton apartments on the Fourth of July allegedly had oral sex in the parking lot, leading to their arrests on one count each of public lewdness.
A 911 caller around 8:39 p.m. that day told officers a man and woman were being intimate in the parking lot of the apartments on Bonnie Brae Street. The police report said officers saw the parked vehicle, noting the woman was standing outside and leaning through the open passenger door engaging in a sexual act.
While the 21-year-old woman said they were just talking, the 22-year-old man admitted they were having oral sex. Both were arrested and taken to the city jail.
Teen allegedly grabbed ex, argued with police as father tried to stop him
An 18-year-old who showed up intoxicated at his ex-girlfriend’s home allegedly yelled at everyone at the home and then threatened police officers called out to the scene.
Police on July 9 went to a house on Clubhouse Drive after the ex’s brother reported the disturbance. The 18-year-old allegedly tried to drag his ex out of her home, and his father was there trying to take him home.
Officers said the man’s father held him back while officers approached, but the teen yelled that police couldn’t tell him what to do and allegedly moved his arms away when they tried to handcuff him.
They eventually arrested him on one count of public intoxication and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Woman allegedly skip-scanned party supplies at Walmart
In October, a 43-year-old woman allegedly stole some party supplies from the Walmart on Loop 288.
She was accused of skip-scanning only certain merchandise on the evening of Oct. 13. A lot of balloons, a cheese board, cake stands and orange plates were among the items she tried to steal for a total of $275.87, according to police.
She was arrested and charged with theft between $100 and $750.
Driver arrested after baby falls out of her vehicle
A 42-year-old woman was accused of abandoning or endangering her child after her baby fell out of a moving car.
A baby, still in a car seat, fell out of a car and into traffic on West University Drive on Aug. 23. One 911 caller told police they saw a driver turn left onto University near Town Center Trail, and during the turn, the right rear door opened and the child fell face-down into the middle of the intersection.
The driver then allegedly hopped out of the car to put the baby back in and then took off. Police caught up with the driver and found that the child, a little over a year old, had a large bump on the forehead and some road rash.
Paramedics checked on and released the child. The child’s mother was arrested.