This coming March will bring the two-year anniversary of the pandemic’s arrival in Denton County.
Despite promising signs to the contrary earlier in the year, local residents are still dealing with the coronavirus as part of their daily lives.
The Denton Record-Chronicle, just as in 2020, remained committed to covering the pandemic and its impact on the area throughout the year.
Below, in no particular order, are the top five pandemic articles of 2021:
One year later: The local voices leading Denton County through the pandemic
The coronavirus was first identified in a Denton County resident on March 15, 2020.
Denton County Public Health had confirmed at least another 70,005 more residents had the virus within the following year, and 431 of those people died of COVID-19 over the same period.
The Record-Chronicle interviewed nine community leaders about the impact of the pandemic and their thoughts about one year in the rearview. Excerpts of those interviews ran in the paper alongside a four-part timeline of the biggest pandemic milestones to mark the grim anniversary.
What makes the TMS vaccination clinics tick
FORT WORTH — Robert Creamier is proud to be even a small part of this pandemic’s solution.
Texas Motor Speedway became a constant mention across Denton County, including in government meetings, in ways NASCAR hadn’t achieved due to the racetrack’s importance in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
A pop-up fleet of workers, government officials and volunteers helped to get hundreds of thousands of vaccinations into arms by the time it closed up as a mass vaccination site in May.
Efficiency peaked at around 1,000 vaccinations an hour at the facility, which cost the Denton County government about $250,000 a month in various rental fees associated with the Fort Worth location.
DCPH hosts first vaccine clinic for kids under 11
The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Denton County began in late December 2020, but it would be nearly a year before local children under the age of 12 would have their chance.
More than 62% of Denton County residents at least 5 years of age had been fully vaccinated within the first month after DCPH began vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
That beat the Texas average by more than 2 percentage points.
County hospitals in worst crisis since pandemic peak
Denton County saw extreme highs and lows in COVID statistics throughout 2021. The largest single-day increase in local coronavirus cases — 1,064 — was on Jan. 19, 2021.
Hospitals were butting up against their capacity regularly, and easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine was still week or months away for the average resident.
DCPH was reporting well over 600 new virus cases each day across Denton County in January, and that metric fluctuated from 450-700 over the next several weeks.
County health director: ‘This is where we dreamed of being’ at start of pandemic
The past year might have seen our local peak, but it also saw some of the lowest infection rates reported in the pandemic’s nearly two years.
Average daily infections had dipped into the low triple digits by late March. It had dipped into the double-digit range by mid-May.
Cases peaked again in September before seeming to plateau toward the end of the year.