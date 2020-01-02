Steven W. Daniels Jr. was shot at his Denton apartment on New Year’s Eve. He died 11 minutes after midnight. He was 22.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday Daniels is the victim of the shooting. He was shot in the chest. He died soon thereafter at Medical City Denton, authorities said.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Thursday morning that police investigators have not questioned any potential suspects. Police are still welcoming any tips in the homicide investigation. The Denton Police Department’s tip line is 940-349-8477.
The police said Wednesday morning Daniels was found shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 900 block of Cleveland Street. Jones said 911 callers reported the shooting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Daniels was driven to the Denton hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
