Two brothers killed in a single car crash. A missing toddler found dead right beneath the noses of searching police, firefighters and citizens. During a traffic stop, a Denton police officer is shot twice by an alleged gunman.
For Denton, 2019 was a somber year. These and other stories helped narrate a challenging year for the community. Take a quick read through the 10 most impactful stories of 2019, as told by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Red light cameras go off-line
After Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law, red-light cameras stopped snapping photos at intersections across Texas. That included in Denton, where, through a contract with Redflex Traffic Systems, 11 intersections were equipped with cameras. Denton City Council members took it a step further. Not only did they terminate the city’s contract with Redflex; they also decided not to make citizens pay outstanding citations to the registered owners of vehicles caught running red lights on camera.
Two paths to truth about Denton County’s racist past
With two very different projects, Denton County citizens and government officials took big steps to address its racist past. Volunteers with the Denton County Community Remembrance Project collected soil from the Trinity River’s Elm Fork in Pilot Point that paid respect to two men who were lynched on Dec. 14, 1922, in Denton County. One jar of soil will stay in Pilot Point, a second will be on display at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum and a third will be shipped to Alabama’s Legacy Museum. The other project focused on the Confederate soldier statue on the courthouse lawn. More than a year after a committee of 15 recommended the statue be contextualized instead of removed from downtown, county officials under incoming Judge Andy Eads got moving on the final steps of the plan.
Denton ISD football teams make history
When the Guyer High School and Ryan High School football teams played in their state championship games earlier this month, Denton ISD became the first school district in Texas to send two teams to state since 2010. Which district did that in 2010? Denton ISD; both Ryan and Guyer went to state championship games that year in their respective classes. Before that, it hadn’t been done since 1962. Both teams fell short this year at state, but the fact they both made it was something special.
A devastating loss: Denton PD establishes new methods for missing persons searches
On July 2, hundreds of people helped Denton police and firefighters search for 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung, who went missing from his family’s apartment on Prairie Street near the University of North Texas. Authorities searched drainage ditches, back alleys and parking lots that afternoon and into the night. The next morning, the boy was found dead inside an unlocked SUV, just feet away from the central command post for the search effort. Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said in October the failed search led police to change the way they search for missing people. In interview, Dixon said a volunteer coordinator will pair citizens with polices officers to conduct more organized searches. “We’re putting in stopgaps to make sure that we conclusively can say we search this entire parking lot and we leave nothing to chance.”
UNT tries to take land from local businesses
The University of North Texas kept expanding this year, and officials eyed a strip of local businesses along Avenue C for acquisition through eminent domain. One business owner, Hunter Christiansen of New York Sub Hub, stepped up as the unofficial spokesperson for the businesses through social media posts and an online petition. He even showed up to UNT’s State of the University address on Sept. 12 holding a paper sign that read, “UNT is taking our business against our will.” The story highlighted the tension between Denton locals and the growing university.
Loss of two sons leads to roadway changes, after years of issues
Diego Rivera, 17, was driving a dangerous stretch of Hickory Creek on Jan. 9 when his white SUV crashed into the creek. His 14-year-old brother, Daniel, was in the passenger seat. They died together inside the submerged vehicle. Their family’s loss — two brothers gone at once — captured the attention and sympathy of readers and viewers across North Texas. But the conversation quickly turned to how unsafe the roadway has been for years. In January 2018, a 24-year-old driver drowned after a crash in the same area. Data obtained by the Record-Chronicle showed a serious crash occurred in the area every three months since November 2014. In the 18 months leading up to the Rivera crash, four of seven serious wrecks ended up in the creek. Denton and county officials came up with temporary solutions, including adding new signage in the area and a new guardrail.
A Denton police officer is shot on duty, the first since the 1990s
While on a traffic stop on Oct. 29, Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez Jr. was shot twice, making him the first Denton officer to be shot in the line of duty since 1992. Rodriguez was flown to a rehabilitation center in Colorado in November to continue his recovery. His alleged shooter, Antwon Pinkston, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
A block of apartments housing vulnerable residents is demolished to make room for new units
At the corner of Oak and Fry streets, bulldozers came to make way for new apartments. People living at the enclave of dilapidated apartments complained that their landlord, Baham “Bobby” Naderi, refused to make repairs. “You ask for him to fix something, he’ll curse you out,” one resident said. In February, the Denton Health and Building Standards Commission gave Naderi 90 days to fix the properties or the buildings would be condemned. Naderi did no such thing, and instead chose to sell the property. Greg Johnson of Verus Real Estate brokered a deal that lead to Struga Management demolishing the property in October. Residents and officials said Naderi fostered a dangerous environment for residents, most of whom were low-income and struggled to find housing elsewhere. Now, the highly visible corner near UNT will feature 60 single units.
A bureaucratic cocktail for contaminated water
In late October, Denton learned that people living at Green Tree Estates, a mobile home community, had been living with contaminated water for years from an outdated supply line. The problem had been developing for more than a decade. Violations at the property dated back to 2006. Records show Green Tree owner Don Roddy was ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in 2013 to bring the water supply up to standard. By the next year, he told authorities he wanted to shut down the water supply — one of 50 private water supplies in Denton County — and sell the property. The water still dirty, Roddy indicated he’d shut off the water supply in November, forcing Denton Mayor Chris Watts to declare a state of emergency, activating city officials to temporarily supply Green Tree with potable water. With that declaration extended, residents there are still in limbo about the future of their water supply.
Tornado hits Denton
Thousands without power. High winds. Trees crashing on cars and homes. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Denton near the Idiot’s Hill area on April 30. No injuries were reported by local authorities, but the storm shocked residents here as other fierce storms disrupted Denton County and the North Texas area.