Denton’s annual Yankee Doodle Fourth of July parade wasn’t stopped by the COVID-19 outbreak, instead going virtual on Saturday in the form of a Facebook Live video featuring community submissions.
In the absence of a physical parade, participants instead submitted their own photos and competed in “most patriotic” categories for baby, family, vehicle, pet and house.
State Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, was made grand marshal for the parade and filmed an introductory video for the event.
“I know this is not like it was last year where we actually have a real parade, but we have a virtual parade,” Stucky said. “Let’s have a parade.”
Denton city marketing and outreach coordinator Kali Flewellen said that while the circumstances of the outbreak aren’t ideal, the city was excited to be able to host the parade at all.
“We love the Denton community coming together,” Flewellen said. “We’re thrilled for the participation to still put on this yearly event.”
Winners included Krystal Jeffery for most patriotic baby, Caroline Seward for most patriotic family, Natalia Hogan for most patriotic vehicle, Alisha Morgan for most patriotic pet, Mike Tolson for most patriotic house, and Shawn Boyd and the Girls Scouts of North Texas for unit with a theme.