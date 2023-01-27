A jury found Xavier Patterson guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, the mother of his children, after about nine hours of deliberation Friday night.
As 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin read the jury's verdict aloud, Patterson shook his head. Members of Patterson's family began to sob and had to be escorted by deputies from the courtroom.
Deputies told Patterson to come with them to be taken into custody. Patterson asked if he could hug his family goodbye, but Shanklin said he was sorry but he was not allowed to.
While the jury was exiting, Patterson's brother re-entered the court room visibly upset and yelling. Deputies told him he must remain outside.
Once the court recessed, Darling's loved ones cried and embraced one another, calling others to tell them the verdict as well.
The attorneys escorted the remaining family members out of the courtroom.
Following the verdict, the court recessed for the night. The sentencing phase of Patterson's trial will begin Monday. The sentencing range for murder is five to 99 years, or life. In Texas, the judge typically sets the sentence rather than the jury.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.