Wrapped and ready for Christmas, tamales are a must in Denton's Latino households

Latin American cuisine can be found all over Denton, and it’s not uncommon for people to make dozens of tamales at home and then sell them year round. Local tamale makers say their busiest time of the year starts in mid-November just before Thanksgiving.
Tamales are a staple during celebrations throughout the year such as birthdays and baptisms, but they’re highly sought-after around the holidays — especially Christmas.
What started as a request from school staff at Denton ISD became a side business for the Fuentes family.
“The teachers asked me, given that I’m Hispanic, if I made any,” Alma Fuentes said in Spanish. “I started making them, and because I live with my daughter, she advertised it on Facebook, and people started buying. I’m thankful to God that every time we make some, the same people come back and buy more.”
Her daughter, Laura Fuentes, said they have an unofficial name for the tamale business. Tamales del Alma is named after her mother, but it also means “Tamales From the Soul” when translated from Spanish.
The necessity to make money during the pandemic led to a year-round tamale business for Stephanie Astrada of Denton.
Astrada, 30, is a one-woman show running The Golden Wrap in Denton. The name comes from the corn husk tamales are wrapped in. She said she has been selling tamales through Facebook for two years now.
“I love the whole business aspect, and I love meeting everybody,” Astrada said. “It gave me the motivation to continue with it. … It used to be a seasonal thing because when people think of tamales, it’s just a Thanksgiving and Christmas thing, but I do them a couple of times a month now.”
They take a lot of time to make, which is why Astrada thinks they’re more common to have around the holidays — the time and effort to make them would feel more special around the holidays.
“I’m delivering on Friday,” she said. “I just went to the store [Monday] and bought just about everything I need so I can start figuring out these next couple of days and what I’m going to do. … I get about a few hours of sleep a night, but it’s worth it.”
Her customers will enjoy the fruits of her labor on Christmas Eve — la Nochebuena, or the Good Night, in Latin American culture. It’s marked by feasts in households.
Alma Fuentes, 61, remembers being young and gathering with multiple family members in Mexico to make tamales.
“At my house, we always made some for Christmas, for New Year’s, for Candlemas,” she said in Spanish. “And when I make them for people, I make them as if I were making some for myself.”
At any other time of the year, Astrada said she can make tamales and fulfill her orders in one day. At Christmastime, she said she gives herself two days because there are more orders and because she offers four flavors — chicken, pork, bean and peppers.
Alma Fuentes said she also makes extra salsa to sell to customers in case they want something a bit spicier than what’s already in the tamale. The Fuentes family sells tamales for $12 per dozen, and Astrada sells them for $15 per dozen.
“We hit more than 60 dozen, and that was this past weekend,” said Laura Fuentes, 34. “And they’re all gone. I didn’t even get to taste one.”
Astrada and the Fuenteses all started making tamales when they were very young, although for the kids, making tamales usually means helping the adults place the stuffing onto the masa, or corn dough.
“I had to have been maybe 5 or 6 helping my grandma with the easy stuff like making the masa for it,” Laura Fuentes said. “My mom is definitely the one that does all the measuring as far as salt and whatever we got to add to it.”
She said measuring is done loosely because her mother learned from her mother by watching and listening, just as she’s doing now. There are no exact measurements — only eyeballing.
There are different types of tamales in Latin America, and both Astrada and the Fuenteses make them using corn husks and corn masa dough. Banana and plantain leaves are used in some countries, and some tamales are sweet rather than savory.
Astrada said she starts with making the green and red salsas that will top the chicken and pork tamales. She boils the produce that will go into the salsas, blends them and strains them for any chunky bits.
Astrada cooks the chicken, pork and beans, and roasts the peppers for the raja tamales. The protein has to cool before she can shred it, and she also has to mash the beans and slice the peppers. She mixes the shredded protein with their respective salsas.
The corn husks need to be washed, so that they become not only clean but also soft enough for masa to be spread on them. The masa itself is another ingredient Astrada takes time to make.
“Once I get that done, then I create an assembly line,” she said. “I get the masa and lay it on the husk, get the protein and fold it. And I do that four different times because I have four flavors.”
Alma Fuentes said she makes the masa from scratch rather than buying the pre-made dry masa mix from the store that just needs water.
After selling tamales for years now, Laura Fuentes and Astrada both said they have loyal customers who have stuck around since the beginning.
“We have our clients that know when it starts hitting this time of year; they’re like, ‘Hey, when are you going to make some?’” Laura Fuentes said.
Astrada said one of her customers has been there from the start.
“Right now, I have a dozen loyal people that contact me all the time, sometimes not even when I’m ready to sell them but because they want me to cater,” she said. “And I’ll do it.”
Laura Fuentes said she doesn’t know why it’s common in Latin American culture to have tamales around the holidays.
“It’s just all I’ve known since I was little,” she said. “Instead of having a turkey, we have tamales and buñuelos. It’s our version of a turkey.”
Alma Fuentes doesn’t know how the tradition came to be either.
“It comes from, I imagine, before I was born,” she said. “I think it’s just a custom. I just remember always making them this time of year. I don’t know when the tradition started or why we make them on these dates, but I do know that they’re very delicious.”