The project to rebuild the Lake Forest Dam is on schedule — set to be complete by November — District 4 Denton City Council member Alison Maguire said.
The Denton Record-Chronicle was asked by residents of that area, and others, about the status of that work and what it entails — including access to roads, flooding concerns and construction traffic alleviation. Lake Forest Park, off Ryan Road in south Denton, is a 69-acre park that includes Wiggly Field, the city’s first dog park, and a lake that covers about 10 acres.
“It’s more intense than I thought,” Maguire said of the work. “It had to be done, but it’s an enormous project. A lot of silt has to be removed as part of the rebuild of the dam, and the crews are working on the project.”
Drew Huffman, assistant director of the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, explained the scope of the project and why it’s necessary.
“Parks and Rec bought the Lake Forest Lake and Lake Forest Park in 2002,” Huffman said. “The road, parking lot and Wiggly Field were built. The rest of the expansion of Lake Forest — the basketball court, pavilion and trails — [was] also constructed around 2008.”
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did an inspection on the dam at Lake Forest and noted the need for a repair.
That led to “issues that they didn’t go into detail about on how to repair it,” Huffman said. “They found the dam was in dire need of repair. We found around 2014 or 2015 when we got that torrential rain … the dam breached again, causing some erosion issues.”
In effect, Parks and Recreation repaired what they could as far as the dam goes, Huffman said, and in 2017 the department started several engineering studies on how to repair the dam.
That led to where the project stands today.
“We also worked with TCEQ to classify it as a low-hazard dam,” Huffman said. “If it is broken and the pond is full and the dam collapses, it would have low minimal impact. It would not have an impact on houses and property.”
Maguire said that “a lot of silt has to be removed as part of the rebuild of the dam.”
“Some dump trucks didn’t get the memo about being instructed to use Ryan Road and not Forrestridge [Drive],” she said. “Some dump truck drivers didn’t get the memo and are cutting through Forrestridge. But I believe they are getting close to being done with the silt removal.”
A recent city report says engineers worked in 2018-19 with TCEQ for Denton to “completely repair the dam, which includes removing the trees grown on the dam that caused regulation (triggers) with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Roots are growing into the dam and causing erosion issues.”
City documents show that Jagoe-Public Co. is the Denton contractor hired to complete the $3.2 million project this spring.
“Since that time, city staff has worked with Jagoe-Public, Magnolia Fisheries and Texas Parks and Wildlife to relocate [fish] … from the project site to the family fishing ponds at South Lakes Park,” the report said. “Over the next few months, crews will begin the pond dredging process and reconstruction of the clay core within the dam.”
Huffman said the project is on schedule, and the restoration should be complete this fall.