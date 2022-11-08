starther

Twenty-five women entrepreneurs will receive grants from the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University to expand their businesses as part of the StartHER grant program. Two of the grantees are located in Denton County.

Awarded by the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University, the $5,000 grants are part of an ongoing effort to support women-owned businesses in Texas. The grantees for this round, the center’s sixth, include small business owners in Denton, Little Elm, Lewisville, Dallas and other parts of the state.

