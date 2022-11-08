Twenty-five women entrepreneurs will receive grants from the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University to expand their businesses as part of the StartHER grant program. Two of the grantees are located in Denton County.
Awarded by the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University, the $5,000 grants are part of an ongoing effort to support women-owned businesses in Texas. The grantees for this round, the center’s sixth, include small business owners in Denton, Little Elm, Lewisville, Dallas and other parts of the state.
Bianca Townsend with Skin Cabinet in Denton and Ciera Ellison of We Like to Soft Play in Little Elm both were selected to receive a grant.
Funds can be used to purchase equipment, technology and raw materials or for property improvements, marketing and other business activity.
Awardees will meet with a small business adviser, submit a business plan and complete a small business training course hosted by the center to officially receive funding.
The full list of winners includes:
Helen Holman, Daniel, Williams & Associates, PLLC, Houston
Susan Whigham, Twisted Vines Studios, LLC, Fairview
GingerSchantz, Venture Robotics, Midland
Liz Jordan, thMTHRshp, LLC, Dallas
Leticia Benning, Musicians Gradebook, LLC, Irving
Tanisha Stokes, Gold Ink Consulting, Arlington
Dashauna Franklin, The Aesthetics & Wellness Lab, Venus
Sena Pierre, Purpose Pawty, Missouri City
Dominique Lewis, Remedy E-Design & Décor, Fort Worth
Devon Brown, Brown Brownie, Dallas
O. Phillips, SAC Consulting, Marshall
Sonia Barreau, Barreau Grows, LLC, Arlington
Belem Patton, Vida Integrative Wellness, Lubbock
Malaika Thomas, Emergident, PLLC, Richardson
Chelsea Schleifer, Grace & Grit Gardens, Lewisville
Kyla Whittington, Petite Luxury Homes, LLC, Celina
Brie Perks, Hasty Distributing, LLC, San Angelo
Sarah Morgan, S. Morgan Story Ventures, LLC, Austin
Jennifer Galanis, Art to the Power of Gamma, LLC, Fort Worth
Sandy Smith, Smith Pastures, LLC, Devine
Jo Workman, Donna’s Gift Closet, Watauga
Yamaceeta Thompson, Royal Inspirations, LLC, DBA Each Beat Counts CPR Training Solutions, Plano
Kamica King, King Creative Arts Expressions, LLC, Dallas
“We are thrilled to be able to support these women with the seed money and training they need to give their businesses a boost and help them succeed,” center director Tracy Irby said.
The center received 245 applications from throughout the state.
