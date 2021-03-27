Micyra Kisha Williams, 28, was booked into the Denton County Jail Friday on an insufficient bond murder warrant over a year after she was initially arrested in connection with the shooting death of her husband in Little Elm.
Last February, Williams was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the county jail after her husband, Caleb Pearson, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a Little Elm home. Police alleged the murder occurred while four children were inside the home, and that Williams had said there was a “violent disturbance” between the two.
Williams, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, resident, was arrested Friday evening on an insufficient bond murder warrant and booked into the Denton County Jail. A spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached Saturday for specifics on why she was rearrested and what her new bail would be set at.
According to court records, a jury trial for Williams’ murder charge has been canceled and will need to be reset. It was originally set for May 24.