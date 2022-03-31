Denton police were trying to remove a 28-year-old local woman from Emily Fowler Central Library when she allegedly kicked one of the two cops in the stomach.
A library employee called police not long before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to request they criminally trespass the woman from the property.
Employees told officers the 28-year-old had thrown objects and yelled at library staffers in the past, and she was refusing to leave, according to police reports.
Alison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the woman continued yelling at officers as they asked her to leave. An officer took her by the arm to pull her out of the building when she allegedly began to pull away and kick at police.
One such kick caught an officer in the abdomen, Beckwith said. She later kicked the same officer in the leg, according to police reports.
The officer later noted bruises developing from the kicks.
Officers placed the 28-year-old under arrest on a charge of assault on a peace officer.
Other reports
300 block of Fry Street — Dried blood framed one side of a man’s face by the time Denton police arrived at roughly 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
A caller previously reported the man, who he did not know, for banging on his apartment door.
Officers reported the 22-year-old “had a cut on his head and dried blood on his face.”
They also noted swelling around one eye and scratches on his hands, but the man maintained he didn’t remember how he had received any of his injuries.
Additionally, he couldn’t remember what apartment he lived in, but he did remember the address. Officers reported his residence was not close to where they found him.
He told police he thought he’d been inside one of the nearby apartments earlier in the night, but he couldn’t remember which one. He lost his phone and was unable to provide contact information for a safe ride home.
Police reported the man smelled like alcohol and showed several additional signs of intoxication.
“He thought he drank four shots of alcohol earlier in the night,” Beckwith said, reading from reports.
He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
3100 West University Drive — Police scanned the area but found nothing but broken glass after being called about a potential burglary at Sara’s Secret.
A security company called law enforcement just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to report an alarm was going off in response to broken glass.
Officers found the front door entirely shattered and broken glass scattered on the ground. Despite signs of a recent break-in, nobody else was on the scene when officers arrived.
“While we were waiting on a keyholder to respond, we were approached by a male subject who we knew from previous contacts,” Beckwith said.
The 43-year-old allegedly told officers he had kicked the front door until the glass broke and then checked the cash register for money. He didn’t find any, so he left empty-handed, went around to the side of the building and cut the power to cancel the alarm, according to police reports.
Surveillance footage later confirmed his recounting, according to police reports. Officers placed the 43-year-old under arrest on a charge of burglary of a building.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 428 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.