This story has been updated to reflect the fatality resulting from the crash.A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday morning after a three-vehicle crash on East University Drive shut down the highway for hours between Mayhill Road and Rockhill Road, according to the Denton Police Department.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the crash occurred at about 9:11 a.m. near Trinity Road and involved three vehicles. A preliminary investigation, she said, shows a Kia sedan was traveling eastbound on the highway when, for a yet-to-be-determined reason, it veered into the westbound lanes of traffic. It then struck a Toyota SUV and was struck by a Lexus sedan.
The drivers of the Kia and Lexus were transported to a local hospital, where the driver of the Kia, a woman, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Cunningham said, and the driver of the Toyota was not transported to a hospital.
Police advised residents to avoid the stretch of highway, which was shut down for multiple hours and reopened between 3 and 4 p.m.