A Denton woman has been arrested on two counts of arson in connection with two recent fires in Denton, according to the Fire Department.
Jennifer Spillane, 45, was booked into the Denton City Jail on Monday morning. The Denton Fire Department confirmed this morning her arrest is connected with the two recent fires. Spillane's bail is expected to be set today.
The Holiday Lodge was lost to a fire Thursday, according to the Fire Department. A total of 12 residents at the Holiday Lodge were displaced, and the estimated damage to the building is over $250,000.
According to a news release, Spillane also has been connected with a structure fire Monday at 720 W. University Drive, behind Drug Emporium. The Fire Department responded to a structure fire they found started with a palletized bale of cardboard. The fire caused damage to the exterior of Drug Emporium.
The fire at Holiday Lodge, 1112 E. University Drive, was reported around 1:57 p.m. Thursday and was declared a two-alarm fire. Deputy Fire Marshal Jacob Cooper said Thursday at the scene that the building is unlivable now due to damage. No serious injuries were reported.
While the fire was contained to mostly one room, Cooper said the heat, smoke and water affected the whole building.
Asked this morning about the Denton Sewing Center fire Monday, a spokesperson for the Fire Department said other charges may be pending.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from around the Denton Sewing Center, 1504 Malone St. The business has shuttered its doors Monday as a result of the fire.
Denton fire marshals obtained a warrant for Spillane's arrest on two counts of arson after conducting interviews and reviewing available evidence, according to the release.
One of the definitions in Texas law for arson is if someone intentionally starts a fire or causes an explosion and in doing so, recklessly damages or destroys a building that belongs to someone else.
Arson is a second-degree felony but can be a first-degree felony if during the defendant's trial, it's determined someone was injured or killed as a result of the arson or if the property damaged or destroyed was a habitation, place of assembly or place of worship.
Denton County Jail records show Spillane has been incarcerated before on charges including theft, public intoxication, criminal mischief and criminal trespass that date back to 2002. She was most recently in the county jail from early March to mid-April, booked for two charges of criminal trespass.
This is a developing story and will be updated.