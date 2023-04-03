A woman was arrested for robbery Sunday afternoon after video footage showed her striking a Walmart employee while being confronted about an item the woman allegedly stole, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers responded to a call around 3:02 p.m. about a physical altercation at the Walmart located at 2750 W. University Drive between a customer and an employee.
The customer told police she paid for an item electronically and, after being confronted by a store employee, said she pushed the employee in self-defense. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the customer walk in through the grocery entrance, pick up an item and walk out of the store without paying.
The employee and the customer struggled over the bag the customer was holding, footage showed, and the suspect struck the employee repeatedly. The store employee told officers that the customer struck her on the right side of her face with an open palm and punched her arm. Another employee also said she witnessed the altercation.
The report did not specify what the item was or provide an estimate of its value. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail without incident.
Other reports
2900 block of Picadilly Lane — A man told police early Sunday morning that he believes his 2021 Kia Sportage, along with a gun he had in the car, was stolen from his apartment complex overnight.
Officers responded to a call about the theft around 6:32 a.m. The caller said he had parked his vehicle, which was registered with the Allora Denton apartment complex, Saturday night and could not find it Sunday morning. The man said he verified that the vehicle had not been towed and had the keys in his possession.
The caller also said he had a Sig Sauer 9-millimeter pistol in the center console, valued at $599. The incident is under investigation.
7700 block of Mirror Rock Lane — A man reported Sunday afternoon that someone had attempted to charge more than $4,000 in purchases to his elderly mother’s bank account.
The man told police his 97-year-old mother’s card had been declined and they discovered after reviewing her bank statements that about $4,000 in unauthorized purchases had been attempted on her account, though only about $118 went through and the rest were declined. The caller also said $7 was missing from her purse.
300 block of Coronado Drive — A man reported his grandfather’s white Chevy Impala was missing from his apartment complex Sunday morning.
The caller said he’d parked the vehicle in the apartment complex’s lot the night before and locked it but found it missing Sunday morning. The man said it had not been towed and he knew where both sets of keys were. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and the incident is under investigation.
1000 block of Lansman Trail — A man said early Sunday morning that someone was knocking on his door trying to get him to come outside and fight, according to a police report.
Officers responded around 4:12 a.m. to the caller’s home, where he showed them video surveillance of an unidentified number of individuals knocking on his door, with one of the individuals telling the man to come outside. The man said he knows the individuals and would like to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
