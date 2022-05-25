A woman was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family member after a woman knocked over her uncle Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
At about 6:55 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of Cordell Street where they determined that following a lengthy verbal and somewhat physical argument, the suspect rushed and knocked her uncle to the ground after damaging multiple of the victim’s belongings.
The victim sustained a laceration on the left side of his head and a bruise on his left cheek after being slapped. The police noted the suspect was considerably larger than the victim, according to the report.
Other Reports
1600 block of North Ruddell Street – A 40-year-old woman was arrested after throwing a landscaping rock through the windshield of a man’s Chevy Camaro, according to a police report.
At 1:32 p.m. police responded to a caller describing the suspect as “tweaked out” and saying bizarre things. Officers believe she was under the influence of unknown substances, and she briefly attempted to evade arrest, but the police were able to handcuff and transport her to jail without further incident.
The victim and owner of the Chevy Camaro decided to press charges and it was determined the damage to his vehicle would cost more than $400. The suspect was charged with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Intersection of East McKinney Street and Loop 288 – Police responded to a motor vehicle collision hit and run at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was seeking medical attention when police arrived and was later transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash.
The female suspect driver fled the scene on foot following the collision and it was later determined that the suspect’s vehicle was stolen, according to a police report.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask if anyone has information on the accident for them to call the non-emergency police phone number, 940-349-8181.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 332 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.