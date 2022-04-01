Denton police charged a 37-year-old woman with assaulting a peace officer after she allegedly hit an officer with a bag of mystery liquid Thursday afternoon.
Officers arrived in the 300 block of Bell Avenue after callers reported a woman was digging through a dumpster behind Golden Chick.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the woman refused to identify herself, but officers on the scene recognized her from previous run-ins.
“In anger, [the woman] grabbed a clear plastic bag holding an unknown liquid substance” and threw it at the officers.
It struck an officer in the lower right leg.
“It’s still unknown what the liquid was,” Beckwith said Friday afternoon.
Beckwith did not have additional details about the appearance of either the bag or the liquid.
The woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer and a second degree felony. She was booked into the City of Denton Jail.
Other reports
4900 block of South Interstate 35 East — Two drivers told police Thursday evening that a large wooden block fell from an 18-wheeler and damaged their vehicles.
“This object came out from under a semi-trailer and struck both their vehicles causing damage,” Beckwith, reading from police reports, said Friday afternoon.
Both were southbound on I-35E within Denton city limits when, they alleged, a block of wood roughly 8 inches wide and 2-3 feet long bounced from under a semi-trailer and struck a man’s vehicle, traveled under his vehicle, moved into another lane and struck a woman’s vehicle.
Officers located the object, and the man whose car was damaged said he had a dashboard camera he could pull footage from. His car took damage to its frontend and multiple tires.
The woman’s car suffered a damaged bumper and undercarriage.
Police reports did not indicate that either vehicle was not drivable. Officers are investigating the incident as a case of failing to give information related to an accident and/or render aid, as well as a failure to properly secure a load while operating a vehicle.
Intersection of Teasley Lane and I-35E — Denton police received a call late Thursday morning reporting a woman was “yelling and jumping out in front of traffic.”
They arrived to find a 27-year-old woman standing on a curb, antagonizing passing vehicles.
“When cars started to go by she would jump off the curb into the street to yell at cars,” Beckwith said.
Police reports state officers told her to stop what she was doing, at which point she gathered her belongings and walked toward the I-35E overpass.
“Officers decided to detain her, but the woman ran away from officers,” Beckwith said.
She allegedly refused to allow officers to handcuff her and resisted having her arms moved behind her back, according to police reports.
Beckwith said the woman was talking erratically and waving her arms in such a way that officers believed she had consumed an unknown drug.
“Looks like officers believe she consumed an unknown drug that caused her to be [literally] frothing at the mouth,” Beckwith said.
She was ultimately arrested on charges of evading arrest, public intoxication and unspecified arrest warrants.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.