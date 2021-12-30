Police arrested a 20-year-old woman early Wednesday morning after she allegedly gave them a fake ID.
At 2:26 a.m., officers were near the intersection of West Hickory Street and Carroll Boulevard when they saw three people walking with two city of Denton traffic cones.
The officers exited their vehicle and reported one of the two men in the group dropped the cone he was carrying, but the woman continued to walk with hers.
Officers stopped the trio further down West Hickory Street and noted the woman showed signs of intoxication such as watery eyes and slurred speech.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said the woman provided an ID to police they immediately suspected to be fake because the picture did not look like the woman in front of them.
The woman continued to provide the name and information on the ID and also claimed to be a University of North Texas student.
“After officers told her that they were going to verify that she was a student, she continued to say the false name but then admitted her real name,” Cunningham said.
The ID was for a person who was 21 years old, but the woman told police she was actually 20.
She was arrested on a charge of providing false information and failing to identify herself. Her two companions, both of whom were 21 years old, were released.
Other reports
Intersection of West Hickory and South Locust streets — A man called police at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday to report a stolen vehicle near the Denton Square.
“He left his vehicle parked around 5:15 p.m., and it was gone and there was no record of a tow,” Cunningham said.
The caller and the woman he was with, who was the vehicle’s owner, said they’d left the car parked in the 100 block of South Locust Street and had gone out for drinks.
The woman told police she remembered locking the vehicle after parking it.
Officers searched the area and found the car parked in the 300 block of East McKinney Street at 10:36 p.m. They reported it was cold, as if it hadn’t been driven recently, and called the man back to let him know.
A person in the parking lot said the vehicle had been there since at least 7 p.m.
Police reports stated there was nothing unusual about the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen out of it, and the driver’s seat didn’t appear to have been adjusted. The pair left with the vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
