No witness could say during the first round of testimony Tuesday exactly who shot Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez in 2019.
Testimony began Tuesday in the case against Antwon Pinkston, a 35-year-old man accused of shooting and critically injuring Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2019. Mick Meyers, Pinkston’s attorney, said in his defense the driver that night, Michele Stacey, shot Rodriguez during the traffic stop and threw Pinkston under the bus, with investigators and prosecutors buying it.
He claimed Stacey pinned it on Pinkston, a Black man, and investigators made the evidence fit.
“She’s a pathological, habitual liar,” Meyers said. “Every time she opens her mouth on video, she lies. … Antwon’s fate was sealed the minute that white woman threw him under the bus.”
Rodriguez was the fifth witness Tuesday and completed a competency hearing before testifying. He and prosecutors walked jurors through his recovery process, which has included five brain surgeries and continuing physical rehabilitation.
“I was in a daze,” Rodriguez said of his first few days in the hospital. “I remember my wife, my cousins, my family. ... They removed part of my skull.”
Prosecutors clarified Rodriguez remembered things up until the moment he was shot, and some things he remembered were incorrect. He thought there were two Black people in the car and that the driver was Black, and he thought he approached the white car on the passenger side rather than the driver’s side. Both points were clarified to him as incorrect in an interview with a Texas Ranger.
Meyers in his questioning clarified from Rodriguez that he knew who had been arrested in his shooting but that he didn’t see who shot him. He said it was his mother-in-law who showed him a mugshot of Pinkston at least a year ago.
“I remember the tattoo [on his forehead],” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez initially stopped Stacey because her car’s tail light was broken, and the registration has expired. His body camera footage showed Stacey getting out of the car after being stopped — something another testifying officer said was unusual — and giving him a false name of Brandy Austin.
Prosecutors said she gave a fake name because she had a warrant out for her arrest, and she didn’t want to be taken in.
In the footage, she says she is from Fort Worth and is in Denton helping her daughter move. Meyers pointed out he’s not sure if she was telling the truth there or what she would say when called to testify. During the stop, she’s shown sitting with her legs outside the car, which Denton Police Officer Randy Cole said indicated something more was going on.
Throughout his questioning, Meyers asked those on the witness stand if they ever saw exactly who fired the gunshots that night. Among three civilians in the Taco Bell drive-thru, none could say they saw who fired the gun. One said he saw a white, blond woman in the driver’s seat.
An officer who oversees the Denton Police Department’s body camera footage system said he couldn’t see who fired the gun in Rodriguez’s body camera footage. Cole, the officer who arrived shortly before Rodriguez was shot, said he didn’t see exactly who shot but that the shots were coming from the white car.
Cole was questioned extensively about his use of the word “he” in the moment versus “she” in his written statement a week later.
“He’s getting away,” Cole is heard saying on his and Rodriguez’s body camera footage.
Cole said he would’ve said “she” had he been in the right mind and hadn’t just seen his friend get shot, and that he used “he” as people would use the word “guys” referring to a group even when women are there. Meyers asked Cole if anyone had helped him write the statement, which he denied. Cole denied trying to frame Pinkston when asked by prosecutor Sheena Molsbee.
Cole was also heavily questioned about his use of the singular word occupant in his written statement. Meyers said Cole only refers to one occupant, but Molsbee said it didn’t explicitly exclude any additional passengers.
Testimony on Tuesday stopped short of showing Rodriguez his body camera footage from that night, which he said he has never seen. The trial is scheduled to pick up Wednesday around 9:15 a.m.