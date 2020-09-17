With the summer road trips now in the rearview, gas prices continue to slide across the state, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent dip in the average statewide gas price, to $1.86 a gallon.
That price is 45 cents lower than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price for a gallon of regular unleaded also dropped 3 cents, to $2.18 a gallon — 41 cents less per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.97, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.71 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that outpaced the state at large, with the average price in Dallas dropping a nickel to $1.86 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington dipping 6 cents to $1.84 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $1.62 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 11 cents lower than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
With the unofficial summer driving season finished, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas dropped for the third week in a row, AAA reported. The demand for fuel across the country is below levels at this same time last year, which is helping to push gasoline cheaper. Retail gas sales are down by 16% compared with this time last year, according to Oil Price Information Service. Also, pump prices could continue to trend cheaper as winter blend gasoline is reintroduced into the market as early as this week.
Industry experts will keep an eye on the impact of tropical system Sally’s aftermath, AAA noted. But in the meantime, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.