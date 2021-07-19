Despite efforts to save its 170-foot historic Fighting Farmers water tower, the city of Lewisville has decided it must come down and continue its legacy elsewhere.
For many residents, especially Lewisville High School alumni, the water tower has served as a landmark along Interstate 35E and Main Street. However, the water tower is no longer useful for the city since it stopped being a functional part of the city’s water distribution last year.
In lieu of the tower, the Lewisville Fighting Farmers mascot, “Big John,” will be painted onto a concrete mural as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion project for I-35E.
“The tower itself is more than 60 years old, so it lasted longer than they probably thought it would when they put it up,” said James Kunke, director of communication and tourism. “It’s a symbol — it’s a very emotional symbol.”
The Fighting Farmers water tower was once shiny and metallic when it was first constructed in 1960. In 1973, the tower was painted white with the words “Fighting Farmers” and the original Lewisville High logo after the football team reached the state championship game for the first time the year before. In 1994, the tower was repainted again with the high school football team’s 1993 state championship.
The water tower was constructed in the center of Lewisville, but as the city continued to expand, its current location no longer needed a water distribution tower. Water towers within a certain distribution area roughly also all need to be the same height, and the Fighting Farmers water tower is smaller than the average needed height now.
The decision to take it down comes after City Council created a working group to determine the tower’s fate that consisted of city staff and school faculty, staff, alumni and one student. At a City Council session in March, Kunke presented the committee’s options, such as repainting, installing maroon light or color-changing LED lights and adding a viewing area with benches, landscaping and three signs on the town’s history.
“There’s a strong emotional attachment to [the water tower], so we wanted to make sure we heard from people who represented that attachment,” Kunke said.
Kunke said it would cost more than $700,000 to upgrade and paint the water tower, which would need to come out of the general fund since it is no longer part of the utility fund. A “Save the Tower” Facebook group started a PledgeCents fundraiser to collect donations to help with restoration costs, but the group came nowhere close to the needed amount. Now the group is figuring out what to do with the $3,075 it raised.
While the tower will no longer be a Lewisville attraction, the city will continue to find more ways to pay homage to its history.
The water tower is scheduled to come down in December and will be scrapped, but not entirely. The city plans to salvage some of its smaller parts and is working with LHS to somehow save some of the tower’s lettering, but nothing is set in stone due to its scale. The “F’s” in Fighting Farmer are about 8 feet tall, and the mascot logo is about 2,025 feet high.
LHS opened over a hundred years ago in 1897 and was the only high school Lewisville students attended in the city until Marcus High School opened in 1981 in Flower Mound. Out of the five main high schools in the Lewisville ISD, LHS continues to be the only high school in Lewisville.