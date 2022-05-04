With early voting for the May 7 election having wrapped up Tuesday, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said the county has already reached 7% turnout, putting voters on pace to top last year’s 8.8% overall turnout.
Last year’s May 1 election officially came in at an 8.84% turnout, per Denton County’s election website, with the City of Denton finishing at 8.35%. Reached Wednesday, Phillips said turnout seems to be trending up, because the county has already reached 7% just off the early voting totals.
“For some reason, it’s a little higher this time,” Phillips said.
Saturday’s election has the typical spread of city council and school board elections for municipalities across the county. But there’s another wrinkle this time around in two Texas state constitutional amendments, which Phillips said could be driving some additional turnout.
“We don’t normally have constitutional amendments on the ballot on the same time as city elections,” Phillips said. “They normally come in November.”
Last November’s election spotlighted a handful of constitutional amendments, which may have contributed to some exceptionally low early voting turnout and a 7.58% overall finish. Phillips said recent voter trends divide the turnout into about 60% over early voting and 40% on election day. If that holds up, the county could eclipse 10%.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see another 5 or 6% added on election day,” Phillips said.
While the early results show a relatively good turnout for the area, Phillips didn’t give a glowing review of long-term voting trends.
“It’s sad when I’m saying that we’ve already got a 7% turnout, which is an increase,” Phillips said.
For those who haven’t yet voted, the polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. More information on voting sites can be found here.