This story has been updated.
Denton and the Dallas-Fort Worth area received inches of snowfall between Sunday and Monday mornings that made for hazardous conditions and forced numerous closures — but North Texas isn’t out of the woods yet, as another storm system including snow is forecast to come through Tuesday night.
Local residents disappointed by last month’s winter storm that brought brief snow but no accumulation got their wish Sunday when snowfall began to stack early in the morning. Jason Dunn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said accumulation reports from around DFW varied from 1 to 4 inches at about 6:30 p.m., with plenty of snow yet to fall.
While the rare occasion was a treat for many, the storm resulted in hazardous conditions throughout the state. Every county in Texas was under a winter storm warning during the day and the White House declared a federal emergency for the state Sunday evening, authorizing FEMA assistance.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, responsible for operating much of the state’s power grid, issued a news release Sunday asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible between Sunday and Tuesday. At several points throughout the day, ERCOT projected power demand could be greater than supply, which could have resulted in controlled, rolling power outages throughout the state.
The power concerns were brought on by the extreme cold temperatures, with ERCOT stating in the release that it is experiencing record-breaking electric demand during the storms. Local providers Denton Municipal Electric and CoServ each reported electrical outages Sunday.
As of 8 p.m., ERCOT had not yet issued an energy emergency alert — its three-tier system that could culminate in implementing the rolling outages as a last resort measure — but power supply will remain a concern as long as temperatures remain dangerously low. Up-to-date information can be found at ercot.com.
In Denton, the conditions resulted in several closures. The city of Denton announced Sunday that its facilities would close for inclement weather Monday and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday. Essential staff, such as police, fire and Denton Municipal Electric, will remain on duty. Curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection will not occur Monday, and for each day this week, collection will be delayed to the following day.
Facilities serving as inclement weather stations will remain open. A full list of service impacts can be found at cityofdenton.com/winterweather.
Elsewhere in the city, the University of North Texas announced Sunday that it will be closed through Monday due to the inclement weather and hazardous roads. Texas Woman’s University announced Friday that its classes and operations would move online through Tuesday.
Another storm system with a chance for snowfall is forecast to come through the metroplex Tuesday night. That system, according to the NWS, will stay in the area until Wednesday night, with precipitation chances topping out at 80%.
NWS meteorologist Sarah Barnes said temperatures aren’t forecast to get above freezing until Friday, meaning hazardous conditions on the roadways could stick around until then, especially with Tuesday night’s system likely to drop additional snow.
“Another couple inches of snow probably isn’t out of the question for North Texas,” Barnes said. “We probably won’t get above freezing until about Friday, so those travel impacts are going to stick around for much of the week.”