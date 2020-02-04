Updated: 10:25 a.m. Tuesday
A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of North Texas, including Denton County, from midnight today to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A mix of sleet and snow, some heavy at times, with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected throughout North Texas. Denton will see less than an inch of sleet and snow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Travel impacts will include slick roads and bridges. Meteorologist Monique Sellers said roads should still be drivable but motorists should be cautious., Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and monitor speed on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
A cold front moved through Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday morning making temperatures drop. Sellers said the temperature will continue to drop over night and Denton will get closer to freezing.
Late afternoon will see temperatures in the mid-40s dropping to the 30s over night. Wednesday morning will be about 32 degrees and won't warm up by more than 2 or 3 degrees. Wednesday night will freeze again, Sellers said.
City crews are monitoring conditions, but have not begun any road treatments since Denton streets are still wet from yesterday's storm system, city spokesman Ryan Adams said Tuesday morning.
"Depending on conditions, or as things start to turn and conditions get challenging, treatment will begin," Adams said.
Any city closures will be posted on the city's website, cityofdenton.com, and shared on the its social media channels.
He also encouraged Denton residents to sign up for Code Red, to get alerts about impacts in certain parts of town or citywide.
This story will be updated.