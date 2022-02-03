Road conditions were the worst hazard for much of Denton County as Winter Storm Landon swept the state Thursday.
Power outages in Denton were relatively limited and were caused by downed power lines instead of power grid failures, such as were common this time one year ago.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said workers had documented only one weather-related power outage by 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
He said a tree fell on a couple of power lines by South Lakes Park, which affected 17 customers for roughly an hour and a half Wednesday night.
A faulty cable resulted in a power outage not related to winter weather Wednesday afternoon near Coronado Drive. Denton Municipal Electric got power back online within 20 minutes, according to a Wednesday evening tweet.
Birdseye said a little more than 1,500 customers were without power for 19 minutes due to that outage.
"There are currently zero customers without power in Denton," he said late Thursday afternoon. "Our infrastructure held up really well for this winter storm."
Eric Hutmacher, the Director of Emergency Management for Denton County, said roads will be worse for wear come Friday morning.
"The more roads are traveled on, the refreezing ... will become problematic," Hutmacher said. "Conditions are dangerous with the ice, sleet and snow that will combine overnight to freeze all together."
There were 26 crashes between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Denton city limits, but none resulted in serious injuries.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said the crashes were spread across the city.
"Thankfully, people have stayed off the roads for the most part," she said.
Just a few of those 26 crashes involved injuries, but none were serious. On the major thoroughfares, a couple of crashes happened at Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive and three happened in the 4000 block of South I-35E.
Cunningham said both I-35E and I-35W had seen crashes since Wednesday evening.
Birdseye said one of those crashes late Thursday morning caused damage to a utility pole, but no outages were connected to that damage and crews were able to make repairs.
Hutmacher advised against going out if possible. If you do need to venture out, he said to not let your guard down.
"If you're stuck on the side of the road and truly need help, please call 911," he said.
People on the emergency management team, whom he called scouts, are routinely driving around to monitor road conditions and check for people who need help.
He said local crews sanded roadways, and the Texas Department of Transportation assisted with brine treatments ahead of inclement weather Wednesday.
Pretreatment to roads went as planned yesterday, but the rain became a problem as it washed some of the work away and crews had to go back as the rain froze.
National Weather Service estimates Thursday projected temperatures in Denton wouldn't rise above freezing until briefly Saturday afternoon before dipping back into the teens overnight into Sunday morning.
Melting and refreezing was a significant obstacle for locals during last February's freeze. Intersections can be particularly treacherous because heat from vehicles has the potential to melt snow, which then refreezes into solid ice.
City officials announced facilities, such as most recreation centers and libraries, will remain closed Friday, according to a Thursday afternoon press release.
The Martin Luther King Jr. rec center will remain open around the clock until noon on Sunday. It was originally scheduled for 24-hour service only from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Emily Fowler Central Library will remain open during regular business hours to serve as a warming station. As of Thursday afternoon, all three city libraries were expected to resume regular business hours Sunday.
Emergency responders and utility workers remain on the clock. Denton locals can report power outages by calling 940-349-7000, non-emergency issues by calling 940-349-8181, or an emergency by calling 911.
Most city facilities were expected to return to regular business hours Monday.