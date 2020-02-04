Updated: 4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Story now reflects area North Central Texas College campuses delaying openings to 10 a.m. Wednesday, and Texas Woman’s University will notify students and faculty on plans by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.Denton County was placed under a winter weather advisory Tuesday by the National Weather Service as a strong cold front moved through the area, and behind it was the chance of wintry precipitation that was to begin late Tuesday night.
The advisory is for midnight Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A mix of sleet and snow, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, is possible throughout North Texas, though Denton will see less than an inch of sleet and snow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
The weather service predicts North Texas will see more sleet than snow. Meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said the city of Denton is right in between a winter watch advisory and winter storm warning, which would translate to sleet mixed with rain.
Travel impacts will include slick roads and bridges. Meteorologist Monique Sellers said roads should still be drivable, but motorists should be cautious. Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and monitor their speed through much of the day Wednesday.
A cold front moved through North Texas on Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures into the low 40s. Sellers said the temperature will continue to drop overnight, and Denton will get closer to freezing.
Wednesday morning will be about 32 degrees and won’t warm up by more than two or three degrees for the day. Thursday morning will see temperatures drop into the upper 20s, Sellers said.
City crews are monitoring conditions but have not begun any road treatments since Denton streets are still wet from Monday’s storm system, city spokesman Ryan Adams said Tuesday morning.
“Depending on conditions, or as things start to turn and conditions get challenging, treatment will begin,” Adams said.
Any city closures will be posted on the city’s website, cityofdenton.com, and shared on the its social media channels.
He also encouraged Denton residents to sign up for Code Red, to get alerts about impacts in certain parts of town or citywide.
Jody Gonzalez, director of Denton County emergency services, said county road and bridge departments have supplies and personnel ready if there’s a need to salt or sand roads early in the morning.
Julie Zwahr, spokeswoman for Denton ISD, said a network of people across various departments will be monitoring road conditions overnight Tuesday. With roughly 183 square miles to monitor, Zwahr said conditions can be very different across the district.
She said those watching weather and road conditions will try to make a decision about whether to close campuses as soon as possible.
Otherwise, she said, an announcement will be made by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Parents and employees opted into the system will receive a phone call when an announcement is ready. As a second line of defense, the district’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website will run any announcements available.
Aside from regular class time, Zwahr said the district has various events planned for Wednesday and Thursday, some of which include National Signing Day events for student athletes.
Officials at Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas said they haven’t made any decisions on weather delays or cancellations for classes Tuesday night or Wednesday.
TWU will notify students and faculty by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on class cancellation or delays via Pioneer Alerts and social media posts, according to its website.
North Central Texas College announced the Denton, Corinth, Flower Mound and Gainesville campuses will open at 10 a.m.