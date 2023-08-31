Walking the stage

Jack Parkinson, WinStar World Resort and Casino senior general manager, walks on the Lucas Oil Live stage Tuesday in Thackerville, Okla.

 Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News

The world’s biggest casino is getting even bigger.

WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, a popular destination for Dallas-Fort Worth gamblers, will open its new 240,000-square-foot, 6,500-seat entertainment venue, Lucas Oil Live, in October. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band headline the venue’s first concert Oct. 13, followed by acts representing a variety of genres.

Big stage

A stage big enough to hold an NBA basketball court is the centerpiece of the new Lucas Oil Live entertainment venue at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.
Exterior of Lucas Oil Live

Lucas Oil Live will open in October at WinStar World Resort and Casino in Thackerville, Okla.
