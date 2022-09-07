Windsor Drive closure
Road crews prepare the gravel drive leading to North Lakes Recycling Center for paving Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. 

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Part of West Windsor Drive and the gravel road leading to the recycling center at North Lakes Park and Hinkle Drive are expected to remain closed for several weeks pending roadwork.

Windsor will be closed from Fireside Drive to Bonnie Brae for utility installation and pavement replacement until Oct. 1, weather permitting. At Hinkle Drive and Windsor, the gravel access road that leads to the RC Airfield, North Lakes Dog Park and North Lakes Recycling Center will be closed through Sept. 21 for construction. A portion of the gravel road leading to the new North Lakes Tennis Center will be paved during the closure.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

