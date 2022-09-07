Part of West Windsor Drive and the gravel road leading to the recycling center at North Lakes Park and Hinkle Drive are expected to remain closed for several weeks pending roadwork.
Windsor will be closed from Fireside Drive to Bonnie Brae for utility installation and pavement replacement until Oct. 1, weather permitting. At Hinkle Drive and Windsor, the gravel access road that leads to the RC Airfield, North Lakes Dog Park and North Lakes Recycling Center will be closed through Sept. 21 for construction. A portion of the gravel road leading to the new North Lakes Tennis Center will be paved during the closure.
Temporary parking will be available in a grass lot behind the Linda McNatt Animal Shelter, and overflow parking is available at the G. Roland Vela Soccer Complex at 3801 N. Elm St. and the North Lakes Sports Complex at 2226 W. Windsor.
Residents can take recyclables to the drop-off center at the City of Denton Landfill located at 1527 S. Mayhill Road. The landfill is open Monday–Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Traffic control measures and detours will be in place to allow access to the North Lakes Recreation Center during the closures, a city spokesperson said.
