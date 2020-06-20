Denton Mayor Chris Watts wasn’t among those mayors who asked Gov. Greg Abbott to reconsider public policy about face masks last week, but that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out the possibility in the coming days — especially given the spike in COVID-19 case counts.
Denton County is breaking records in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus each day, an uptick that is part of a recent increase statewide.
Watts said he didn’t know fellow mayors were working on the letter before it was sent.
“I wasn’t asked,” he said.
But, he added, it wasn’t unusual that he wasn’t included. The letter was signed by nine mayors of the state’s 10 largest cities. Denton County is the ninth most populous in Texas, but the city of Denton ranks much further down in population — in the mid-20s, depending on who’s counting.
The mayors pointed to the rising case counts, and the known effectiveness of face masks, to be able to require people to wear face masks in public.
Abbott had previously told local governments they could not require people to wear face masks.
Many mixed messages from both Abbott’s office and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton followed news of the letter, but eventually the dust settled. Watts noted that, according to Abbott, cities and counties have always been able to require businesses to require masks of both employees and customers.
Watts wasn’t sure why Abbott and Paxton believed that local governments couldn’t make the rule without putting Texas businesses in the middle of it.
“I guess that’s a big distinction,” said Watts, who also is a licensed attorney.
But even with the authority, he wasn’t inclined to make the requirement unilaterally, he said.
“I think the City Council would want to weigh in on that,” he said, adding that for Denton County, such rule-making seems to work best countywide.
By the end of the week, several of the state’s largest counties were ordering businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks in public, including Bexar, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo and Travis counties.
More than 2,000 people have contracted the virus since Denton County began testing and reporting in March. Case counts for the past few days have been double the daily case counts previously.
Not all of that can be attributed to more testing. The Denton Fire Department recently completed mass testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes in the city and in Pilot Point. Both residents and staff were tested.
All those tests came back negative, said Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey.
Instead, more Denton County residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for the virus than older adults.
Early messages from public health officials about the effectiveness of face masks was mixed, confusing people and likely leaving room for the practice to become politicized.
But health officials agree that wearing masks is effective in limiting transmission.
In addition, in those places where masks and self-quarantines are more widely accepted, such as South Korea, the virus’s economic toll has been less so far.
Watts expects the City Council will likely talk about the requirement Tuesday, when the city is expected to renew its disaster declaration for the virus.
It’s possible that city and county officials will have conferred by then, he added.
“In the end, it’s the elected officials’ responsibility for these decisions,” Watt said. “We have to take everything into consideration, in spite of the messages coming from every direction.”