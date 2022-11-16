Red Kettle Campaign kickoff

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth rings the first bell Thursday, Nov. 10, of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign at the Golden Triangle Mall in Denton. Mayor Hudspeth was joined by representatives of the Salvation Army of North Texas, along with the Denton High School Fillies and the Salvation Army Band.

 Courtesy photo

Capt. Joseph McFee had seen all the poor people going hungry and decided to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken residents. It was the late 1800s in San Francisco and a reflection of what a growing number of people in North Texas will be facing this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Laying awake at night, McFee worried about how he would raise money to provide food for 1,000 people facing food insecurity. His thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool and the Stage Landing where boats arrived. He recalled a large iron kettle known as a “Simpson’s Pot” that had been set up for passersby to toss in coins to help England’s poor and realized it could be the best way to raise money.

The Salvation Army Band

The Salvation Army Band plays Thursday, Nov. 10, during the kickoff of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign at the Golden Triangle Mall in Denton.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

