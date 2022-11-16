Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth rings the first bell Thursday, Nov. 10, of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign at the Golden Triangle Mall in Denton. Mayor Hudspeth was joined by representatives of the Salvation Army of North Texas, along with the Denton High School Fillies and the Salvation Army Band.
Capt. Joseph McFee had seen all the poor people going hungry and decided to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken residents. It was the late 1800s in San Francisco and a reflection of what a growing number of people in North Texas will be facing this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Laying awake at night, McFee worried about how he would raise money to provide food for 1,000 people facing food insecurity. His thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool and the Stage Landing where boats arrived. He recalled a large iron kettle known as a “Simpson’s Pot” that had been set up for passersby to toss in coins to help England’s poor and realized it could be the best way to raise money.
He placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing near Market Street and a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Soon he had raised enough money to feed the thousand in need, and the red kettles began appearing around the country, raising enough money six years later to offer 150,000 Christmas dinners to Americans in need.
Today, McFee’s mission continues as part of the Salvation Army and occurs all around the world. In Denton, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth did his part to help first by appearing last week at the Golden Triangle Mall, joined by the Salvation Army representatives, to kick off the organization’s annual Red Kettle campaign with performances by the Denton High School Fillies and the Salvation Army Band.
Hudspeth also delivered a proclamation to announce Denton's participation in the Salvation Army’s annual Mayor Bell Ringing Challenge, a friendly competition with mayors from across North Texas to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army in their areas.
On Dec. 9, the mayor and elected officials will be at Sam’s Club on University Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to ring the bell so that passersby can contribute to the red kettle located there as part of the mayoral challenge, according to information provided by the Salvation Army of North Texas via email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Hudspeth’s goal is to raise $120,000 — and all money collected at the 25 kettle locations in Denton will remain in Denton for the city’s growing food insecurity population. Hudspeth also set up a fundraising page for donations here. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, no donations were listed.
“I am excited to participate in the Red Kettle challenge again this year, building on last year’s success,” Hudspeth said through city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye. “I have been able to become more involved in the organization, including being a new member of their board, and it means a lot to me to be included with an organization that does so much for the Denton community.”
Birdseye said in a Wednesday morning email that the mayor also will be joined by city staff on Dec. 9 at Sam's Club.
The need is great in Denton, given that United Way’s 2022 Community Needs Assessment pointed out that nearly half of the households in Denton can no longer afford to live here because of the exploding rent prices, driven in part by market-driven rates, growth and the lack of affordable housing available in Denton.
Alex Edwards, the media contact for the Salvation Army, pointed out that to address the growing needs of families experiencing homelessness in Denton and Denton County, the Salvation Army converted their single men and women’s shelter into a family shelter and then rehoused other individuals in hotels.
Edwards offered these statistics for Denton readers:
The Denton Corps’ shelter has remained at capacity this year, serving several families with children under the age of 3.
The Denton Corps is now providing three meals per day to residents because of the increase in families with young children.
“They have seen a vast increase in need for the food pantry services as well," Edwards said, noting that the Salvation Army has also seen longer stays at the shelter in Denton, as many people have nowhere to go because of rising rent and the lack of affordable housing.
In its Nov. 1 news release, the Salvation Army of North Texas said it feeds 10,000 people through its 12 food pantries, houses 1,300 people through its six shelters and senior living centers and treats 500 people through its three recovery programs.
It raises nearly half of its annual revenue between October and December.
“The Salvation Army anticipates increased requests for assistance heading into the holidays and new year,” said Maj. Paul McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, in the Nov. 1 news release. “It is thanks to the generosity of the public that we are able to make the holidays brighter and life a little easier for all those combating poverty, addiction and homelessness in the region.”
The Salvation Army indicated there are numerous ways people can lend support this holiday season:
Angel Tree
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program ensures children, seniors and special-needs adults experience the joy of gifts under their tree on Christmas morning.
Starting Nov. 4, North Texans can adopt a local Angel online. Forgotten Angel tags are additionally available for selection on Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations.
The last day to adopt an angel is Dec. 3. The last day to return your angel's gifts is Dec. 5.