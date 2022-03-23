Denton City Council member Jesse Davis has accused at least two of his colleagues of violating a pair of Texas government transparency laws.
He raised those allegations during a Tuesday City Council work session and sent a 72-page letter to Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon laying out his allegations and evidence.
Council members spent months working to redistrict their own constituencies this past year, which culminated in the approval of new district lines proposed by council member Brian Beck. The allegations laid out Tuesday stem from that process.
Davis wrote Dixon that he believes any investigation into the allegations would likely be handled by an agency other than the Denton Police Department. Additionally, Davis is a Denton County assistant district attorney and said he thought a special prosecutor would likewise be needed, but pointed out he was writing the letter in his “personal capacity.”
Additionally, he claimed in his letter that he lodged a complaint, containing the same allegations, with the Texas Attorney General’s Office on Feb. 9.
On March 14, the attorney general’s office sent the city a letter requesting a written response to Davis’ complaint within 10 business days. Depending on that letter’s exact timing, the 10th business day would likely fall on Monday, March 28.
In his Tuesday pitch, Davis centered his accusations on colleagues Beck and Paul Meltzer.
“Council member Beck knowingly made himself the nexus of at least one walking quorum,” Davis said. “Council member Meltzer, council member Beck, and potentially others, are either withholding public records now or have already destroyed them.”
“Walking quorum” is a phrase used to describe when members of a public body, such as the Denton City Council, meet outside of a public meeting to deliberate public business away from public scrutiny.
In his letter, Davis alleged that Beck, at the very least, was responsible for violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act by allegedly taking part in one of those closed-door meetings, as well as the Texas Public Information Act for either allegedly withholding or destroying records when they were legally requested of him.
Davis’ colleagues indicated they largely saw his goal in requesting an investigation to be the overturning of the city’s recently adopted redistricting map.
The council ultimately decided in a 5-2 vote to adopt the redistricting map submitted by Beck. Davis submitted a proposed map of his own, but it was rejected by council members who said it didn’t go far enough to right the perceived wrongs done in the previous redistricting cycle a decade ago.
Both Beck and Meltzer, reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, denied wrongdoing and reiterated that Beck’s district map was approved by a supermajority of the council.
“This kind of bullying and attempted intimidations may be appropriate in [Davis’] line of work … but we’re supposed to be colleagues,” Beck said Wednesday. “And the people want us to reach consensus, and we did at a supermajority level.”
Davis declined to comment when reached by email Wednesday.
“Normally you know I’d be happy to chat,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, I consider this an open investigation and must refrain from commenting further. I’ve made my report to law enforcement, and now it’s out of my hands.”
Central to Davis’ argument of impropriety is the City Council’s decision to approve the map Beck drafted without changes. Council members had opportunities to adjust boundary lines however they liked alongside consultants contracted for the process, but they elected not to.
He argued the decision to not adjust Beck’s map was both unusual and suspicious.
“The Council majority’s wholesale adoption of a completely un-altered Beck Plan made clear to me that some council members engaged in deliberations outside of publicly noticed meetings,” Davis wrote. “… the most likely scenario was not some secret in-person meeting, but rather that council member Beck contacted council members to whip votes — either directly or through proxies.”
Council members roundly dismissed Davis’ allegations when he first brought them forward Tuesday afternoon.
Council member Deb Armintor, whom Davis implicated to a lesser degree than Beck or Meltzer, said relitigating the city’s redistricting work “seems to me to be pretty frivolous.”
She and others characterized Davis’ actions as attempts to intimidate his colleagues into reversing their decision on redistricting.
“It’s certainly an attempt to cling to a shameful gerrymander that should have never been implemented in the first place,” Meltzer said at the time.