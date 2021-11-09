The Denton Fire Department knows a thing or two about job retention, with the department keeping about 90% of the firefighters and paramedics it hires.
The secret, says the Fire Department’s most senior member — Capt. Mike Tucker, who has been at the department since 1988 — is the family feel of the department.
Personnel records from September show 53 firefighters have been with the department since 2000 or earlier, and more than half have been there for the past 10 years. Tucker started his career with the Fire Department when he was 21.
“My father was a firefighter, so it just kind of went with the family,” Tucker said. “He was the chief in Sanger while I was growing up. … Whenever it got time to where I could join, I started testing and got hired in Denton.”
Tucker, now 55, worked up the ranks until becoming a captain in 2005. He said he was on a bus heading to New Orleans to help with Hurricane Katrina emergency response in 2005 when he got a call saying he had been promoted to captain. Denton Fire’s rankings range from firefighter to driver engineer, captain, battalion chief, assistant chief and then chief.
“It seems most people, whenever they get on a department, especially back when I was hired on, you didn’t move a whole heck of a lot because of the family setting,” Tucker said. “If you move from place to place, you pretty much have to regain trust. When you get in one spot, it’s pretty easy to stay there and get settled.”
Tucker said when career began, the department was much smaller, and it was easier to get together.
“Back in ‘88, we used to all come together every Sunday, or every other weekend, and have a meal with each other, kind of like a Sunday dinner for everybody,” Tucker said. “Not so much now because we’re a little bit busier and more spread out.”
Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, was hired in 1992 and also has worked up to his current position as the safety and wellness battalion chief.
“It’s a good job with good benefits,” Boots said. “It’s a job that has a lot of opportunity for advancement. … The fact is that we hold onto well over 90% of firefighters that get hired on here.”
With a few new hires bringing their total up to 196 firefighters, Boots said the average age of a Denton firefighter is 40.6, with the average hiring age 27. The average number of years on duty for them is 13.2 years.
When Capt. Mark Whiddon started in 1990, there were only four fire stations versus eight now — he worked at the Central Station, and Station 5 was up and coming. Whiddon, now 55, said he had just turned 23 when he started.
“The department has changed drastically,” he said. “We’ve gone from barely squeaking by monetarily and having to shuffle old beat-up lawn mowers around to each station to mow the lawn to having, I wouldn’t say a never ending supply of money, but enough to do a lot of very well thought out things. And the training facility is something I never would’ve imagined 30 years ago.”
In the past 25 to 33 years since the senior firefighters were hired on, Denton’s population has more than doubled from about 66,270 to 139,869, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Fire stations have been remodeled, and Stations 7 and 8 opened in 2007 and 2021, respectively.
Whiddon said he spent most of his career at the tailboard of an ambulance before he was promoted to a driver.
“We were making a lot more fire [calls] back in those days than we are now,” he said. “I learned a lot from the guys that went before me and seeing how they fought fire and how they react to certain circumstances.”
Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said it’s common in the fire industry to stay at one’s career department for 30 or more years. Hedges started at the Denton Fire Department in 1996 and became chief in 2018.
“As you get hired, sometimes employees move around to different departments until they get to their career department,” he said. “It’s very common to put 30 years in at one location. Thirty plus. We had an employee retire, and he had 42 years of service. … People know what they want as far as a fire department, size, personnel and response area [in job searching].”