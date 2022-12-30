Chickens

Learn about raising poultry in your backyard during a free class on Saturday at Denton’s Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023.

The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.

