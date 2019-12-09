Monday marked the deadline for candidates to file for a spot on the March 3 primary ballots.
Collectively, Denton County residents have more than 80 candidates — excluding presidential contenders — to choose from during the upcoming primary elections in March.
Everything from U.S. Senate seats to district judges and county constables will be on the table this cycle.
Regardless of party, a voter living in the city of Denton will have closer to 30 candidates to mull over. Of those jurisdiction-specific candidates, many races, especially local races, are uncontested.
Highly competitive races, such as those belonging to big-name incumbents, and a breadth of open positions are to blame for the massive number.
For instance, incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, faces at least three Republican opponents. As of early Monday evening, two Democrats had filed to run for their chance to unseat Burgess in the Nov. 3 election for the office, according to the Texas secretary of state's website.
Another of the most contested races is for the sole U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Texas, the one belonging to Republican John Cornyn. As of Monday evening, 14 hopefuls had submitted their names in the race against Cornyn, according to the secretary of state's website.
Among those, only three filed as Republicans.
At the other end of the spectrum, some races seemed to fly below the radar. As of Monday evening, only one candidate — Democrat Greg Alvord — had filed to run for State Board of Education in District 14, the district that covers Denton and 21 other counties.
The Monday filing deadline was the last chance for candidates-to-be to turn in all necessary forms to their respective political parties, but parties don't have to immediately submit those to the secretary of state.
That means more names might begin to pop up on government documents in the coming days.
Voters, regardless of party, have roughly 12 weeks to do their homework before voting day.