A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden confirmed the Argyle turkey, known locally as Tom, died after someone pulled over onto the side of the road and wrung its neck.
Social media posts Wednesday morning alleged a man killed Tom, grabbing him by the neck and throwing the bird into his car. Joshua Bulger, a game warden, said authorities are still investigating.
ARGYLE — His saunter was fantastic, but it was his sprint that keeps me up at night.
"All we know is someone pulled over onto the side of the road this morning and it sounds like they wrung the turkey's neck," Bulger said.
Bulger said it was the turkey that's been in Argyle for years. He said the turkey was also struck by a car during this incident.
